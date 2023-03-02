PSA: Some Pokémon Scarlet/Violet save files are being erased when connected to Pokémon Go

If you are thinking about getting Vivillon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by connecting to your Pokémon Go account, you may want to think twice, as a small but growing number of people are noting that they have completely lost their save data in Scarlet and Violet after making the connection. With this in mind, you may want to think again about using the new functionality to connect your accounts since there is no known fix.

Fortunately, the save erasure seems to be a very rare occurrence, but as of this writing, there is no known way to recover your save file. When talking about the experience of losing his save data, the above post author, Matthewcbayer, said he saved his game and closed it like he usually does when playing. When he returned to the game a few hours later, it told him that his saved data was not recognized. He says he lost 595 hours of playtime and 340 shiny Pokémon.

This is not the only recent problem that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have had. Of course, everyone knows about the poor game performance since launch, but there is also a glitch with bad eggs when attempting Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids. The problem seems to be expressly on the Scarlet and Violet side, with no mention of people losing their Pokémon Go progress.

Obviously, losing your saved data is a massive loss to a gamer, regardless of how much time and effort was put into it. Hopefully, this is a problem that can be amended on the development side and get anyone who lost their progress back to where they left off. Given that a small number of people are reporting the issue, you might be safe doing it, but we would caution just waiting for an all-clear to be safe.