PUBG Mobile latest redeem codes (April 2021)

PUBG Mobile offers many in-game stuff, including weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, emotes, and much more. The players can grab some of them by completing missions and challenges, while most of them are needed to be bought by spending UC, which is the virtual currency of PUBG Mobile. But if you want the exclusive in-game items without investing your money, then redeem codes are quite useful in this scenario.

PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes

The latest redeem codes have been listed below, and it is advised to use them as soon as possible as they usually expire soon. Also, keep in mind that they might not work for every player since some redeem codes are account-specific.

R3HABPUBGM

KALFANPUBGM

MRKHANPUBGM

SDYMKTKTH8

BBKTZEZET3

SD16Z66XHH

HJ4XVYGP5QHO

5FG10D33

JJCZCDZ9U

TIFZBHZK4A

NEIZBZKND

SD14G84FCC

BCAHZBIZ88B

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes

Image via PUBG Mobile

Open PUBG Mobile in your device and go to your profile. Copy the character code consisting of from there. Now, Go to PUBG Mobile Redemption Center. Enter the Character ID that you copied along with the Redeem Code. Now, enter the captcha and verify your details again to avoid any mistake. Click on the Redeem button, and you will receive your free item in your in-game inbox. Open PUBG Mobile again and go to the inbox section to collect your reward.

