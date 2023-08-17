RDR2 Pearson and Trapper Camp Animal List – All Crafting Ingredients

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a big game with many nooks and crannies to get yourself into. Whether it’s hyper-fixating on the horses for hours or wandering the lands on one of the said horses. After a while, you meet Pearson in your camp and quickly realize he can help you create new items for Arthur. He can also upgrade items using materials you bring him, using any skins or furs you collect throughout the game.

If you’re having trouble finding Trappers in Red Dead Redemption 2, just navigate to the Options section and filter your map to see every Trapper location. If Pearson can’t craft your item, the Trapper can. In this article, we’ll summarize what ingredients you need for each craft with each character so that you can stop wondering and start gathering.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Pearson Camp Animal List in RDR 2

Both the Trapper and Pearson are NPCs in RDR2 that can create items for you based on what you bring them in return. This mainly involves hunting animals, and each NPC accepts different things. The Trapper generally has more things to sell you, while Pearson is someone available at camp who can do more versatile things to help you out in-game. He can sell you things, increase your satchel size, and more. To get everything you can out of these two NPCs, we have a list of items that you’ll need to get and trade.

To offer items to Pearson, gather them up and bring them to camp, his workbench. As you approach, a Donate prompt will appear. Even things you have stored on your horse will become viable items to trade in. From there, you can peruse your list and choose what to give and keep. Remember, though, the longer you keep carcasses, the lower the quality of it will get. Below are all the items you can bring to Pearson in Red Dead Redemption 2:

Boar Pelt x6

Bison Pelt

Rabbit Pelt

Beaver Pelt x2

Raccoon Pelt

Elk Pelt x2

Fox Pelt

Goat Hide x2

Cow Hide

Alligator Skin

Muskrat Pelt

Wolf Pelt x3

Snake Skin x2

Pronghorn Hide x2

Panther Pelt

Iguana Skin

Buck Pelt

Deer Pelt x7

Ox Hide x2

Cougar Pelt x3

Squirrel Pelt

Badger Pelt

Ram Carcass

Moose Antler

Pronghorn Carcass

Wolf Carcass

Buck Antler

Elk Antler

Red Dead Redemption 2: Trapper Camp Animal List in RDR 2

If you thought Pearson was a big customer, Trapper has even more crafting ingredients he can use to make your things. He has the most diverse set of options in terms of crafting, giving you options like hats, outfits, and other accessories. Below is everything you’ll need to get crafted items out of the Trapper, with exclusion of things like Legendary Animals: