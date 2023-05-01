Redfall Server Status – Is Redfall Down?

The launch of Redfall on PC and Xbox systems is nigh and a few enterprising players have managed to gain early access to the game. The Redfall developers made the controversial decision to require the game to always be online, even during the single-player content, so the state of the servers is a prime concern for the playerbase, as an outage means that the town of Redfall is going to be deader than normal.

Is Redfall Down? What’s Happening To The Servers?

As of the time of writing, Redfall’s release date is close at hand. It was initially possible to enter the game early by switching the player’s region to New Zealand, allowing players to play Redfall sooner than the developers had anticipated. This method is used by a lot of people on Xbox platforms, especially when pre-loads go up for Xbox Game Pass titles.

Unfortunately, this method didn’t last long, as players were swiftly booted from the game. There is currently an error message that states ‘Incompatible build, please ensure your client is up to date‘ when trying to boot Redfall. If you are seeing this message, then it means Redfall cannot currently be accessed. It’s likely that players weren’t meant to access this build of the game just yet and everyone has been kicked out, possibly ahead of the release of a day one patch.

Once Redfall goes live, players around the world should be able to access the game without issue. This is, of course, an extremely optimistic way of looking at things, as many games with an always-online component have a rocky launch, as the servers struggle to handle the massive influx of players. So, if you’re excited to enter the town of Redfall at launch, just be aware that there could be some teething issues before you can finally play the game.