Remnant 2: All Armor Locations & How to Find Them

The type of armor your character uses in Remnant 2 can be critical to surviving a particular region. Some armor is better than others, not only because of the armor type and defense but because of the benefits they provide by wearing the full set and their various resistances.

The armor you have to track down will be in various locations based on the type you’re trying to find. There are specific armor sets that you start with based on your archetype, and you can find the other ones later, or there are more special pieces that you can find while exploring and completing quests. This guide covers where to find all armor sets and their locations in Remnant 2.

Every Armor Set & Where to Find Them in Remnant 2

Every armor piece in Remnant is unique, and you can see the distinct breakdown when hovering over that item. Thankfully, none of these armor pieces take up inventory space, and you can instead find every armor piece you’ve collected in the Character sheet. You can freely swap between them at any time, so long as you’re not in combat.

These are all of the armor pieces and sets you can find in Remnant 2, where to find them, and the various stats associated with them.

Bruiser Set in Remnant 2

The Bruiser set is a bulky set of armor you can track down in Remnant 2. You can purchase it from Whispers while visiting the Wards, or you might start with this armor set if you choose to play as the Challenger Archetype.

Armor Armor Name/ Type Armor Weight Bleeding Res. Fire Res. Shock Res. Blight Res. Corrosive Res. Bruiser Helmet – Helmet 15 9 1 2 0 0 1 Bruiser Bodyplate – Body 57 29 2 6 0 0 2 Bruister Boots – Leg 27 15 1 4 0 0 2 Bruiser Gloves – Glove 11 7 1 2 0 0 1

Field Medic Set in Remnant 2

The Field Medic set is an ideal armor set if you’re ready to take on the more dangerous plagues and diseases infecting the many worlds in Remnant 2. This is an armor set you can track down by speaking with Whispers at the Ward, or you can start as the Medic Archetype.

Armor Armor Name/ Type Armor Weight Bleeding Res. Fire Res. Shock Res. Blight Res. Corrosive Res. Field Medic Mask – Helmet 9 5 0 0 0 2 1 Field Medic Hat – Helmet 9 5 0 0 0 2 1 Field Medic Overcoat – Body 35 16 9 0 0 3 0 Field Medic Trousers – Leg 16 9 4 0 0 2 0 Field Medic Gloves – Glove 8 5 2 0 0 1 1

High Noon Set in Remnant 2

The High Noon set is perfect for anyone who wants to live out their old Western fantasy while battling the otherworldly forces in Remnant 2. This is another armor set you can pick up from Whispers, or your character can start as the Gunslinger archetype at the beginning of the game.

Armor Armor Name/ Type Armor Weight Bleeding Res. Fire Res. Shock Res. Blight Res. Corrosive Res. High Noon Hat – Helmet 8 4 0 1 1 0 1 High Noon Duds – Body 38 19 0 4 4 0 2 High Noon Soles – Leg 18 10 0 3 2 0 2 High Noon Armguards – Glove 8 6 0 2 2 0 1

Nightstalker Set in Remnant 2

The Nightstalker set is a lightweight, quiet set, ideal for those in Remnant 2 who prefer to keep their distance away from adversaries and strike from afar. This is an armor set you can pick up from Whispers in the Ward, or you can grab it by starting out as the Hunter Archetype.

Armor Armor Name/ Type Armor Weight Bleeding Res. Fire Res. Shock Res. Blight Res. Corrosive Res. Nightstalker Shroud – Helmet 11 6 0 1 1 3 0 Nightstalker Garb – Body 34 18 2 3 2 2 0 Nightstalker Pants – Leg 18 9 2 2 1 1 0 Nightstalker Gloves – Glove 6 3 2 1 1 7 0

Space Worker Set in Remnant 2

The Space Worker set is a light-weight piece of gear, designed for handling dangerous elements that could potentially harm the wearer. It might not provide the most protection, but it’s a decent set. This was discovered while exploring N’Erud

Armor Armor Name/ Type Armor Weight Bleeding Res. Fire Res. Shock Res. Blight Res. Corrosive Res. Space Worker Mask – Helmet 6 3 1 0 2 0 2 Space Worker Body – Body 22 11 1 1 4 0 2 Space Worker Legs – Legs 12 7 1 1 3 0 2 Space Worker Gloves – Glove 4 2 1 1 1 0 1

Survivor Set in Remnant 2

The Survivor Set is a basic piece of armor you receive during the tutorial of Remnant 2. Every character will have it, regardless if they went through the initial tutorial or not.

Armor Armor Name/ Type Armor Weight Bleeding Res. Fire Res. Shock Res. Blight Res. Corrosive Res. Survivor Overcoat – Body 36 19 3 2 2 2 2 Survivor Leggings – Leg 18 10 1 1 1 1 2 Survivor Gloves – Glove 6 4 1 1 1 1 1

Trainer Set in Remnant 2

The Trainer set is ideal for maneuvering in Remnant 2 but also provides a decent amount of protection from most threats you’ll face in the unknown worlds. You can purchase this armor set from Whispers in the Ward, or you can choose to start as the Handler Archetype to have it when you begin the game.