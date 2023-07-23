Remnant 2: How to Unlock All Archetypes

The Archetypes are your character classes in Remnant 2, and these can make up the unique abilities and builds you use while playing the game. You begin with an Archetype of your choice, but you can unlock other ones as you progress the game and ones that were not available when you first started.

How you unlock the Archetypes will vary, but they follow a linear structure. How you go about this will vary, and these give you a variety of builds to create for your character. Unlocking them is not easy, but we’ve been tracking them down to find as many as possible. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all Archetypes in Remnant 2.

How to Get Every Archetype in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you begin Remnant 2, every character starts with a beginning Archetype. You can pick from the Handler, Gunslinger, Hunter, Champion, or Field Medic. After you select your starting classes, when you unlock 10 Trait Points on your character, they can unlock a second class, holding two Archetypes simultaneously.

This can vastly mix up your builds with your characters. It’s also important to note you can swap out your main Archetype for the second one at any time. Your main Archetype is the one that can use its abilities, but you gain all of the passives of the second one.

You can mix and match these Archetypes however you see fit, giving you the ability to create diverse builds compared to other players in your party. All of the starter Archetypes can be unlocked, alongside other exotic classes that you can find while exploring the Remnant 2 campaign.

Because of the random nature of Remnant 2, we will be updating this piece as we track down all of the unique Archetypes that can appear in the game.

How to Unlock the Challenger Archetype in Remnant 2

The Challenger Archetype is one of the starting classes in Remnant 2. If you do not begin this class, you can visit Reginald “Reggie” Malone, whom you can find in Ward 13. He’s going to have an Old Metal Tool that you can buy from his vendor, and you’ll unlock this Archetype.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

The Engineer is a tricky Archetype to unlock in Remnant 2. How you do this by reaching the second area of any N’Erud map, which you can only do by progressing the story and unlocking areas within that region. After you get to the second area, the next step is exploring the dangerous fog. Although this fog may harm you, there’s a dead body out there that you can find, and it should be close to a ledge. Jump off the ledge, and there should be an Alien Device down there. You can now bring that item back to Ward 13 and unlock the Engineer, which has access to a turret.

How to Unlock the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

The Explorer is another unique Archetype in Remnant 2. The only way to receive this is by completing the campaign and defeating the final boss. When this happens, your character receives the Broken Compass shortly after this milestone, and you can access this Archetype.

How to Unlock the Field Medic Archetype in Remnant 2

The Field Medic Archetype is one of the starting classes you can choose in Remnant 2. If you do not want to begin as this class, speak with Dr. Norah, who is in Ward 13. She’ll have a Medic Pin in her inventory, and you can offer to buy it, gaining access to the Field Medic Archetype.

How to Unlock the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

The Gunslinger can be one of the starting classes in Remnant 2 if you pre-ordered the game, and you can instantly have it on your character. However, if you did not pre-order the game, you will need to make your way to your second world in your campaign and defeat the World Boss. After this, and a cutscene at the Labyrinth. Now, return to Ward 13, and speak with Mudtooth. Ask him enough questions, and you’ll eventually receive a Worn Cylinder from him, and you can now unlock the Gunslinger.

How to Unlock the Handler Archetype in Remnant 2

The Handler is a starting class that you can begin at the beginning of your Remnant 2 game, but you can acquire it if you don’t select this Archetype. You will need to make your way to Ward 13 and speak with Mudtooth, one of the vendors. He’ll have an Old Whistle for sale that you can buy using Scrap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock the Hunter Archetype in Remnant 2

The Hunter Is one of the starting Archetypes you can pick to unlock in Remnant 2. If you don’t want to use this Archetype at the beginning of your run, speak with Brabus in Ward 13. He’ll have a Rusty Medal that you can purchase from him, and you can use that to unlock the Hunter Archetype on your character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2

The Summoner is another unique Archetype in Remnant 2 that can take some time to unlock. The only way to find it is by exploring Yaesha and finding the Bloodmoon Altar. Find the Altar, and you need to purchase the Faded Grimoire, the Archetype item for it. You will need to purchase it using Lumenite Crystals, Scrap, and Blood Moon Essence. The only way to acquire Blood Moon Essence is by waiting for a Blood Moon to appear on Yaesha and shooting the purple orbs that appear throughout the area.