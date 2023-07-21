Remnant 2: All Ring Locations & How to Get Them

Rings are one of the smaller accessory items you can find while exploring any of the many worlds in Remnant 2. Even though they don’t provide any type of armor for your character, they do provide multiple unique passive bonuses that can enhance your combat abilities while you play.

There are several rings to track down, and it can be difficult to keep track of them all. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all ring locations and how to get them in Remnant 2.

Every Ring Location & Where to Find Them in Remnant 2

Your character can wield four rings at any given time in Remnant 2. Each ring will have a unique passive that can influence your character’s gameplay, and you typically want them to influence how you use your character’s Archetype, their class, throughout the game. Some might work better than others, and it also comes down to what type of weapon, skills, and traits you’ve been upgrading.

It is extremely important to note that in my experience, the locations of these rings do vary for every playthrough of Remnant 2. Although select rings appear in the same biome, they might not appear in the exact location. For example, the Feedback Loop ring was initially found in my first playthrough while exploring N’Erud, but on a second playthrough, it still appeared on N’Erud, but in a different region on my second character.

Hopefully, this guide gives you an idea of where you can expect to find these rings, and if you don’t find them with your character after beating the game, reroll the world to get a new set of areas, and more loot to obtain while playing Remnant 2.

These are all of the rings and where you can expect to find them in Remnant 2.