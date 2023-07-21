Remnant 2: All Ring Locations & How to Get Them

Rings are helpful wearables you can find in Remnant 2, and this guide covers where you can find each one and how they work.

Rings are one of the smaller accessory items you can find while exploring any of the many worlds in Remnant 2. Even though they don’t provide any type of armor for your character, they do provide multiple unique passive bonuses that can enhance your combat abilities while you play.

There are several rings to track down, and it can be difficult to keep track of them all. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all ring locations and how to get them in Remnant 2.

Every Ring Location & Where to Find Them in Remnant 2

Your character can wield four rings at any given time in Remnant 2. Each ring will have a unique passive that can influence your character’s gameplay, and you typically want them to influence how you use your character’s Archetype, their class, throughout the game. Some might work better than others, and it also comes down to what type of weapon, skills, and traits you’ve been upgrading.

It is extremely important to note that in my experience, the locations of these rings do vary for every playthrough of Remnant 2. Although select rings appear in the same biome, they might not appear in the exact location. For example, the Feedback Loop ring was initially found in my first playthrough while exploring N’Erud, but on a second playthrough, it still appeared on N’Erud, but in a different region on my second character.

Hopefully, this guide gives you an idea of where you can expect to find these rings, and if you don’t find them with your character after beating the game, reroll the world to get a new set of areas, and more loot to obtain while playing Remnant 2.

These are all of the rings and where you can expect to find them in Remnant 2.

Ring ItemRing LocationRing NameRing Passive
Blood JewelCharged Melee Attacks apply Bleeding, dealing 260 Bleed damage over 20 seconds. You can find the Blood Jewel in the Forbidden Grove, on Yaesha.
Dense Silicon RingGain 200% of Health Regenerated as Mod Power. You can find Dense Silicon in the Labyrinth
Encrypted RingUsing a Mod regenerates 10% of Max Health over 10 seconds. Can stack up to 30 seconds. You can find the Encrypted Ring in the Labyrinth.
Feedback LoopPerfect Dodge triggers a 3 meter AOE blast that deals 65 Shock damage and applies Overloaded. You can find the Feedback Loop ring in the Phantom Wasteland on N’Erud.
Focusing ShardReduces Recoil by 25%. Aiming Down Sights gradually reduces Spread by 35% over 3.5 seconds. You can find the Focusing Shard ring in the Putrid Domain dungeon, on N’eurd
Heart of the WolfIncreases Max Stamina by 25 and Movement Speed by 10%. You can find this ring by exploring the Faithless Thicket, close to the door leading to The Expanding Glade, on Yaesha.
Ring of DeflectionDirect damage against the wearer has a 20% chance to be converted entirely to Grey Health. You can find the Ring of Deflection in The Putrid Domain on N’Erud.
Ring of the Forest SpiritRelic Healing Effectiveness is increased by 15%. You can find the Ring of the Forest Spirit in The Forbidden Grove on Yaesha.
SagestoneIncreases earned Experience by 10%. You can find the Sagestone Ring in The Nameless Nest on Yaesha.
Shard Banded RingIncreases Mod damage by 12%. You can find the Shard Banded Ring in The Labyrinth.
Slayer’s CrestIncreases Melee damage by 25% when attacking enemies from Behind. I found this one in the Expanding Glade, on Yaesha.
Spirit StoneIncrease Mod Power generation by 10%. I found this one in the Expanding Glade, on Yaesha.
Vacuum SealIncreases Automatic Pickup Range for Scrap by 100%. Picking up Scrap, Iron, or Ammo grants a Shield for 10% of Max Health for 10 seconds. Does not stack. You can find the Vacuum Seal in the Timeless Horizon on N’Erud.

