Remnant 2: All Weapon Locations & How to Find Them

There are multiple weapons for you to find in Remnant 2, and this guide shows you where to find them all, and how to get them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The weapon you use in Remnant 2 is critical to your playstyle, and the type of Archetype you’re using as you explore the dangerous worlds awaiting you beyond the crystals. There are several weapons for you to pick from, and it can be a challenge to track them all down.

Thankfully, many of these weapons are in set locations, and some are easier to find than others. However, not every weapon you want to use in Remnant 2 is handed to you. Some of them can only be obtained as you progress through the game and defeat powerful enemies. Here’s what you need to know about all weapon locations and how to find them in Remnant 2.

Every Weapon & Where to Find Them in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three types of weapons for you to add to your character in Remnant 2. There’s the Long Gun, the Handgun, and the Melee Weapon. Depending on your character and playstyle, you might be relying on one of these weapons more often in combat than another. However, it’s important to always have a weapon in one of these slots to make sure you can defend yourself at any given time.

We’re going to break up these three weapon categories in Remnant 2 as we list out all of the weapons, and where you can find them.

All Long Guns in Remnant 2

The Long Guns in Remnant 2 are the ones you’ll be using in long-range engagements. These are typically your heavy hitters in a majority of fights, and they typically have the most ammunition. Here are the major stats you need to consider for each weapon.

Weapon IconWeaponWeapon LocationDamageRPSMagazineIdeal RangeFalloff RangeSpecial Ability
AS-10 BulldogPurchased from Brabus60 damage2.51210 meters32 metersNone
Blackmaw AR-47Purchased from Brabus177.33820 meters60 metersNone
Coach GunPurchased from Brabus1152.5215 meters33 metersNone
Huntmaster M1Purchased from Brabus701.5727 meters75 metersNone
Rusty Lever ActionAcquired from completing the Tutorial.551.81030 meters80 metersNone
WidowmakerPurchased from Brabus1252.413585None
Wrangler 1860Purchased from Brabus552.11025 meters70 metersNone
XMG57 BonesawPurchased from Brabus129.515019 meters55 metersNone

All Handguns in Remnant 2

The Handguns in Remnant 2 are your side arms. They’re going to be smaller, and in some cases, faster than your Long Guns. Many of them may not use do as much damage, but they can pack a punch, and they’re a good weapon to switch to if you want to consistently hit an enemy without having to reload. Here are all of the major stats you need to keep track of for every Handgun in Remnant 2, and where you can find these weapons.

Weapon IconWeaponWeapon LocationDamageRPSMagazineIdeal RangeFalloff RangeSpecial Ability
MP60-RBy Unlocking Ford’s chest, and finding the Cargo Container door914.24217 meters50 metersNone
Repeater PistolPurchased from Brabus157.51518 meters52 metersNone
Rusty RepeaterComplete the Tutorial157.21517 meters55 metersNone
Service PistolPurchased from Brabus246.5920 meters50 metersNone
Silverback Model 500Purchased from Brabus552.4520 meters60 metersNone
SureshotPurchased from Brabus1053122 meters75 metersNone
Tech 22Purchased from Brabus8163015 meters45 metersNone
Western ClassicPurchased from Brabus325618 meters48 metersNone

All Melee Weapons in Remnant 2

Melee weapons are your lost line of defense when battling foes in Remnant 2. When they get too close, you can use these to make short work of time. These are extremely effective if you run out of ammunition with your weapons, or want to destroy pots and crates you find while exploring any of the biomes in Remnant 2. These are all of the melee weapons you can find in the game, and each of their stats.

Weapon IconWeaponWeapon LocationDamageCritical Hit ChanceWeak Spot DamageStagger ModifierSpecial Ability
Iron GreatswordPurchased from Brabus1055%95%13%None
Knuckle DustersPurchased from Brabus435%110%5%None
Royal Broadsword – Found in Yaesha’s Red Throne 1027%95%11%None
Rusted ClawsPurchased from Brabus5114%110%-9%None
Scrap HammerPurchased from Brabus838%95%9%None
Scrap HatchetPurchased from Brabus576%105%1%None
Scrap StaffPurchased from Brabus656%95%8%None
Spectral Blade – Found by defeating the N’Erud World BossFound by defeating Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud, and using the Eidolon Shard 538%105%-25%Performing a Charge Melee attack during a Neutral Backdash creates a Whirlwind of slashes
Steel FlailPurchased from Brabus694%$100%6%None
Steel KatanaPurchased from Brabus5610%105%-10%None
Steel SpearPurchased from Brabus619%110%-4%None
Steel SwordPurchased from Brabus567%100%2%None

About the author

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

More Stories by Zack Palm

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved