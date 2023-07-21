Remnant 2: All Weapon Locations & How to Find Them

The weapon you use in Remnant 2 is critical to your playstyle, and the type of Archetype you’re using as you explore the dangerous worlds awaiting you beyond the crystals. There are several weapons for you to pick from, and it can be a challenge to track them all down.

Thankfully, many of these weapons are in set locations, and some are easier to find than others. However, not every weapon you want to use in Remnant 2 is handed to you. Some of them can only be obtained as you progress through the game and defeat powerful enemies. Here’s what you need to know about all weapon locations and how to find them in Remnant 2.

Every Weapon & Where to Find Them in Remnant 2

There are three types of weapons for you to add to your character in Remnant 2. There’s the Long Gun, the Handgun, and the Melee Weapon. Depending on your character and playstyle, you might be relying on one of these weapons more often in combat than another. However, it’s important to always have a weapon in one of these slots to make sure you can defend yourself at any given time.

We’re going to break up these three weapon categories in Remnant 2 as we list out all of the weapons, and where you can find them.

All Long Guns in Remnant 2

The Long Guns in Remnant 2 are the ones you’ll be using in long-range engagements. These are typically your heavy hitters in a majority of fights, and they typically have the most ammunition. Here are the major stats you need to consider for each weapon.

Weapon Icon Weapon Weapon Location Damage RPS Magazine Ideal Range Falloff Range Special Ability AS-10 Bulldog Purchased from Brabus 60 damage 2.5 12 10 meters 32 meters None Blackmaw AR-47 Purchased from Brabus 17 7.3 38 20 meters 60 meters None Coach Gun Purchased from Brabus 115 2.5 2 15 meters 33 meters None Huntmaster M1 Purchased from Brabus 70 1.5 7 27 meters 75 meters None Rusty Lever Action Acquired from completing the Tutorial. 55 1.8 10 30 meters 80 meters None Widowmaker Purchased from Brabus 125 2.4 1 35 85 None Wrangler 1860 Purchased from Brabus 55 2.1 10 25 meters 70 meters None XMG57 Bonesaw Purchased from Brabus 12 9.5 150 19 meters 55 meters None

All Handguns in Remnant 2

The Handguns in Remnant 2 are your side arms. They’re going to be smaller, and in some cases, faster than your Long Guns. Many of them may not use do as much damage, but they can pack a punch, and they’re a good weapon to switch to if you want to consistently hit an enemy without having to reload. Here are all of the major stats you need to keep track of for every Handgun in Remnant 2, and where you can find these weapons.

Weapon Icon Weapon Weapon Location Damage RPS Magazine Ideal Range Falloff Range Special Ability MP60-R By Unlocking Ford’s chest, and finding the Cargo Container door 9 14.2 42 17 meters 50 meters None Repeater Pistol Purchased from Brabus 15 7.5 15 18 meters 52 meters None Rusty Repeater Complete the Tutorial 15 7.2 15 17 meters 55 meters None Service Pistol Purchased from Brabus 24 6.5 9 20 meters 50 meters None Silverback Model 500 Purchased from Brabus 55 2.4 5 20 meters 60 meters None Sureshot Purchased from Brabus 105 3 1 22 meters 75 meters None Tech 22 Purchased from Brabus 8 16 30 15 meters 45 meters None Western Classic Purchased from Brabus 32 5 6 18 meters 48 meters None

All Melee Weapons in Remnant 2

Melee weapons are your lost line of defense when battling foes in Remnant 2. When they get too close, you can use these to make short work of time. These are extremely effective if you run out of ammunition with your weapons, or want to destroy pots and crates you find while exploring any of the biomes in Remnant 2. These are all of the melee weapons you can find in the game, and each of their stats.