Remnant 2: How to Unlock Ford’s Chest in Ward 13

Ford is one of the first characters you meet when playing Remnant 2, and he uses the Red Crystal to unlock the various worlds, vanishing at the start. Although he’s gone for now, everyone continues to talk about him, and if you visit his office, there’s a locked chest that you can find on the floor. The only way to unlock this chest is with a specific combination.

Unfortunately, Ford never personally told you what the combination is, and you’ll need to figure it out if you want to open up the box to find what’s inside it. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Ford’s Chest in Ward 13 while playing Remnant 2 and how to find the combination.

What is Ford’s Chest Combination in Remnant 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you attempt to interact with Ford’s Chest inside of his room in Remnant 2, you’ll get a close-up of the four-digit combination you need to enter to unlock it. I spent a reasonable amount of time searching the present room to try to track it down, and I can confirm the exact combination is not in there.

I checked the side of the walls, zoomed in on the various maps Ford had on his wall, and tried to figure out what the four digits could be. I even attempted to try and brute force my way into opening the combination lock, but that took too long, and then I became frustrated with the situation. Before returning to this puzzle, I had to explore the rest of Remnant 2 and get some of the frustration out of my system.

I had to think back to all our time with Ford, and what he had done so far. He had such a short, small presence in the game it was hard to think about if there was something he did to share that combination lock potentially. It then dawned on me he did give one item at the beginning of the game: the Flashlight. You can go into your inventory to find it, and you can flip it over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon flipping it over, the exact combination is shared, and this does open up Ford’s Chest in Remnant 2. It might be a little difficult to read, but the code you need to input is 0415. I did this again on another character to see if it was the same combination, so this should work for everyone.

Inside Ford’s Chest is a key, the Cargo Container Key. This left another mystery for you to find in Remnant 2, but thankfully this one is much easier than it was to unlock this chest. You can find the door to open on the other side of Ward 13. After unlocking the room, there’s a handgun on the table that you can grab, the MP60-R, a medium-range handgun with a large magazine, perfect for anyone who needs a high-powered handgun on their character.