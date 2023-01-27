Roblox Aimblox codes (January 2023)

Roblox Aimblox is a first-person shooter game that will have you on the edge of your seat as you compete against other players in intense game modes like team deathmatch and capture the flag. But the excitement doesn’t stop there – you can customize your character and weapons to give you the ultimate competitive edge.

And if that wasn’t enough, Aimblox also has codes you can use to earn cash and in-game rewards for doing nothing. You can use these codes to purchase your favorite weapons. This guide has all codes for Roblox Aimblox and how you can redeem them.

All Roblox Aimblox codes list

Roblox Aimblox codes (Working)

LIKES325K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash SORRY — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES300K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES277K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash 100MIL — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES250K — Reward: $100 cash

— Reward: $100 cash LIKES230K — Reward: $150 cash

— Reward: $150 cash LIKES215K — Reward: $150 cash

— Reward: $150 cash LIKES200K — Reward: $150 cash

— Reward: $150 cash NEWPLAYER — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES180K — Reward: $150 cash

— Reward: $150 cash AimbloxEaster — Reward: Bunny Tech Sight

— Reward: Bunny Tech Sight AimbloxTweets — Reward: $1,000

— Reward: $1,000 LIKES177K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash 50MIL — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES165K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES150K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES140K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES130K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES120K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES110K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES100K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES90K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES80K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES70K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash kreekcraft — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES60K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES50K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES40K — Reward: $1,000 cash

— Reward: $1,000 cash LIKES30K — Reward: $2,000 cash

— Reward: $2,000 cash LIKES25K — Reward: $2,000 cash

— Reward: $2,000 cash IMPOSTER — Reward: $1,500 cash

— Reward: $1,500 cash aimissue — Reward: $500 cash

— Reward: $500 cash joemama — Reward: $100 cash

— Reward: $100 cash Gun — Reward: $25 cash

— Reward: $25 cash SHINOBI — Reward: $50 cash

— Reward: $50 cash PLAYBETA— Reward: $50 cash

Roblox Aimblox codes (Expired)

There are no expired Roblox Aimblox codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Aimblox

To redeem codes in Roblox Aimblox, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Aimblox on your device.

Click on the codes button on the menu.

Type any code there and hit redeem to get rewards

How can you get more Roblox Aimblox codes?

There are a few ways to get more codes for Aimblox on Roblox. One way is to follow the game’s developers, Aim Lab, on Twitter, as it may occasionally post codes there. Another way is to check the game’s code redemption area, where the developer type all new codes.

Why are my Roblox Aimblox codes not working?

There are a few reasons your Roblox Aimblox codes may not work. One common reason is that you have already used the code. It’s also possible that you have typed in the code incorrectly. Codes are case-sensitive, so ensure that you enter the code exactly as it is written, with no spaces or extra characters.

How to change your weapons in Roblox Aimblox

Follow the steps below to change your weapons in Roblox Aimblox.

Open Roblox Aimblox, and don’t start a game.

Select the Inventory option on the left.

Choose the weapon you want to equip.

Hit Equip button below to use that weapon.

What is Roblox Aimblox?

Roblox Aimblox is a one-of-a-kind shooter game on Roblox where players can compete against each other in a variety of different game modes. Players can also customize their characters and weapons and compete in tournaments and leaderboards to earn in-game rewards and recognition.