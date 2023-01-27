Roblox Aimblox codes (January 2023)
Purchase your favorite weapons with these codes!
Roblox Aimblox is a first-person shooter game that will have you on the edge of your seat as you compete against other players in intense game modes like team deathmatch and capture the flag. But the excitement doesn’t stop there – you can customize your character and weapons to give you the ultimate competitive edge.
And if that wasn’t enough, Aimblox also has codes you can use to earn cash and in-game rewards for doing nothing. You can use these codes to purchase your favorite weapons. This guide has all codes for Roblox Aimblox and how you can redeem them.
Related: Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes
All Roblox Aimblox codes list
Roblox Aimblox codes (Working)
- LIKES325K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- SORRY— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES300K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES277K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- 100MIL— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES250K— Reward: $100 cash
- LIKES230K— Reward: $150 cash
- LIKES215K— Reward: $150 cash
- LIKES200K— Reward: $150 cash
- NEWPLAYER— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES180K— Reward: $150 cash
- AimbloxEaster— Reward: Bunny Tech Sight
- AimbloxTweets— Reward: $1,000
- LIKES177K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- 50MIL— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES165K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES150K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES140K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES130K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES120K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES110K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES100K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES90K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES80K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES70K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- kreekcraft— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES60K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES50K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES40K— Reward: $1,000 cash
- LIKES30K— Reward: $2,000 cash
- LIKES25K— Reward: $2,000 cash
- IMPOSTER— Reward: $1,500 cash
- aimissue— Reward: $500 cash
- joemama— Reward: $100 cash
- Gun— Reward: $25 cash
- SHINOBI— Reward: $50 cash
- PLAYBETA— Reward: $50 cash
Roblox Aimblox codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Roblox Aimblox codes.
Related: Roblox Flag Wars codes
How to redeem codes in Roblox Aimblox
To redeem codes in Roblox Aimblox, follow the steps below.
- Launch Roblox Aimblox on your device.
- Click on the codes button on the menu.
- Type any code there and hit redeem to get rewards
How can you get more Roblox Aimblox codes?
There are a few ways to get more codes for Aimblox on Roblox. One way is to follow the game’s developers, Aim Lab, on Twitter, as it may occasionally post codes there. Another way is to check the game’s code redemption area, where the developer type all new codes.
Why are my Roblox Aimblox codes not working?
There are a few reasons your Roblox Aimblox codes may not work. One common reason is that you have already used the code. It’s also possible that you have typed in the code incorrectly. Codes are case-sensitive, so ensure that you enter the code exactly as it is written, with no spaces or extra characters.
How to change your weapons in Roblox Aimblox
Follow the steps below to change your weapons in Roblox Aimblox.
- Open Roblox Aimblox, and don’t start a game.
- Select the Inventory option on the left.
- Choose the weapon you want to equip.
- Hit Equip button below to use that weapon.
What is Roblox Aimblox?
Roblox Aimblox is a one-of-a-kind shooter game on Roblox where players can compete against each other in a variety of different game modes. Players can also customize their characters and weapons and compete in tournaments and leaderboards to earn in-game rewards and recognition.