Roblox Anime Lost Simulator codes (March 2023)

Developing a Roblox experience takes a lot of care and planning. That’s why games tend to enter various stages of development during the process. Anime Lost Simulator is still in its development stages, but that hasn’t stopped the team behind it from putting out some codes to help their testers to access more of the game.

Like in Anime Fighting Simulator, these codes can be redeemed in-game to get you boosts to your damage or free currency that you can spend on new equipment. Most of these codes are only good during the beta test phase, so they may not be valid once the game’s launch is finalized. We’ll update this list as soon as we’re able to with the latest codes for Anime Lost Simulator.

All Roblox Anime Lost Simulator codes

Roblox Anime Lost Simulator codes (Working)

These are the current codes for Anime Lost Simulator. Note that these codes may not work when the game returns online for the next round of testing.

Hype

Shutdown1

Roblox Anime Lost Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Anime Lost Simulator.

How to redeem codes for Roblox Anime Lost Simulator

At the time of writing, Anime Lost Simulator is undergoing heavy maintenance while the game prepares for its final launch. Because of this, the process for redeeming codes will likely change over the next few days. In the latest playtest, you had to follow these steps:

Open the in-game shop by clicking on the Basket icon on the left side of the screen Beside the shop window, there is an icon that looks like a wrapped present. Click on it to open the codes menu.

How to get more codes for Roblox Anime Lost Simulator

The best way to get more codes for Anime Lost Simulator is to join the game’s Discord server, where you can keep up-to-date with the game’s latest content and the road map for what is coming in the next update. The developers will likely implement a new set of codes once the game goes live, so being active in the game’s Discord will allow you to be among the first to find out.

Why won’t my Roblox Anime Lost Simulator codes work?

The most likely reason why codes for Anime Lost Simulator aren’t working is that they have already expired. This usually happens when the game is updated with new content. The developers usually have put out a fresh set of codes to replace the old ones to reward players who have stayed with them longer.

When will Roblox Anime Lost Simulator be back up?

It is tough to say when the game will be back online. It was last online in March 2023 for a 24-test and the developers haven’t scheduled another test. If you missed out on the previous test, don’t worry; all progress will be reset before it goes live again, so you’ll be starting at the same level as everyone else.

What is Roblox Anime Lost Simulator?

Anime Lost Simulator is one of the many Roblox experiences that have been heavily inspired by some of the biggest anime franchises of all time. Many of the characters, levels, and bosses are taken directly from your favorite shows. To fight them, players must equip new powers, train to raise their level, and team up with other players to clear levels and get rewards.