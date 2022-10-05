Roblox Apartment Tycoon codes (October 2022)
Build your dream apartment!
You have a vast selection of tycoon titles on Roblox, but picking the best one among them can be daunting. Roblox Apartment is an awesome game if you are looking for a new type of tycoon game. In the game, you need to create your apartment with its office, theatre, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry, and much more on different floors.
As you make a bigger apartment, you get more staff members and money that will help you grow even more. There are gems in the game that you can use to buy special staff members for handling specific tasks. You can use the working codes to get free cash and gems. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Apartment Tycoon codes.
Active Apartment Tycoon codes
Shark Fin Studios LLC keeps its game updated with new and fun things, and the game finally received a working code in a recent update. The code will help you earn free cash and gems that you can use in the game. Additionally, the players are hopeful that the game will receive more working codes as it receives more updates and reaches newer milestones. Here are all the working codes for Apartment Tycoon as of this October 2022:
- newupdate: Redeem this code to get free gems and money
Expired Apartment Tycoon codes
The game only has one working code, so thus far, there are no expired codes for Roblox Apartment Tycoon.
How to redeem Apartment Tycoon codes
To redeem the working codes in Apartment Tycoon, follow the steps below to do it easily.
- Launch Roblox Apartment Tycoon on your device
- Click on the gift button on the left side of your screen
- A pop-up to enter the codes will appear
- Type any working code and redeem it to get the rewards