Roblox Apartment Tycoon codes (October 2022)

You have a vast selection of tycoon titles on Roblox, but picking the best one among them can be daunting. Roblox Apartment is an awesome game if you are looking for a new type of tycoon game. In the game, you need to create your apartment with its office, theatre, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry, and much more on different floors.

As you make a bigger apartment, you get more staff members and money that will help you grow even more. There are gems in the game that you can use to buy special staff members for handling specific tasks. You can use the working codes to get free cash and gems. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Apartment Tycoon codes.

Active Apartment Tycoon codes

Shark Fin Studios LLC keeps its game updated with new and fun things, and the game finally received a working code in a recent update. The code will help you earn free cash and gems that you can use in the game. Additionally, the players are hopeful that the game will receive more working codes as it receives more updates and reaches newer milestones. Here are all the working codes for Apartment Tycoon as of this October 2022:

newupdate: Redeem this code to get free gems and money

Expired Apartment Tycoon codes

The game only has one working code, so thus far, there are no expired codes for Roblox Apartment Tycoon.

How to redeem Apartment Tycoon codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the working codes in Apartment Tycoon, follow the steps below to do it easily.