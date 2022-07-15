Roblox Dig It! codes (July 2022)

Roblox Dig It! is a game that’s all about mining resources. The more you mine, the more money you can make, and the better the tools you can buy to get out there and mine even more. As you upgrade new biomes, you’ll uncover eggs that you can hatch into pets, all the while mining yet more resources to become the most profitable character in the game. Mining can be tiresome, though, which is why we’ve put together this guide of Roblox Dig It! codes that will make your life slightly easier.

Related: 10 best Roblox space games

Working Roblox Dig It codes

This list contains every code we know to be working in Roblox Dig It!. Read on below to learn how to redeem the codes and claim their rewards in-game.

HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Get a Pumpkin pet

Get a Pumpkin pet SIXMILLIONVISITS – Get a free pet

– Get a free pet TWENTYFIVEK – Get a Crab King Pet

– Get a Crab King Pet REAPER – Get a Reaper Golem Pet

– Get a Reaper Golem Pet CHICKENNUGGETRBX – Get a Gold Nugget Pet

– Get a Gold Nugget Pet CARBONSQUAD – Get a Carbon Golem Pet

– Get a Carbon Golem Pet VEXSQUAD – Get a Wolf Bee Pet

– Get a Wolf Bee Pet BIGCOOKIE – Get a Cookie Bee Pet

– Get a Cookie Bee Pet TWOMILLIONVISITS – Get an Inferno Golem Pet

– Get an Inferno Golem Pet TY4FIVEK – Get a Pink Slime Miner Pet

– Get a Pink Slime Miner Pet SUB2PERIPERIRBX – Get a PeriPeriRBXX Slime Pet

– Get a PeriPeriRBXX Slime Pet BLUEBIRDIE – Get a free Tweeting Birdie pet

– Get a free Tweeting Birdie pet LAUNCH – Get $5,000

Expired Roblox Dig It! codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes for Roblox Dig It! that we’re aware of. When we discover codes that have expired, we’ll add them to a list under this heading, so you know the rewards are no longer available.

How to redeem Roblox Dig It codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Dig It!, you need to launch the game and click on the blue button on the right-hand side of the screen with the word “Codes” on it. This will open a new window with a textbox where you can type in or copy and paste codes from the list above. Enter the codes one at a time and hit return to have the rewards automatically applied to your account.

How to get more Roblox Dig It! codes

To get more codes for Roblox Dig It!, the best thing you can do is keep an eye on the game’s official Roblox page. This is where the developer will put any codes as they’re made. Look in the description box each time you visit to stay up to date. It’s also worth checking in on the game’s Twitter account to see if any new codes have been posted there, which they usually are once they’ve been added to the Roblox page. Finally, it’s worth joining the game’s Discord server so you can get into the channels where players share the codes they’ve found and work in the game.

Related: 10 best Roblox war games