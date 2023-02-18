Roblox Dimension Defenders Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Dimension Defenders is a game where players get powerful swords and tower defenses to protect the kingdom from incoming invaders. In this game, you will need a lot of money to make sure that your troops are fully evolved and that you can buy the best sword possible.

Since there are many companions that will need upgrades, you could use some help from the devs. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Dimension Defenders that will help you get the most powerful defenders in the game.

All Roblox Dimension Defenders Codes List

Roblox Dimension Defenders Codes (Working)

UPDATE1! — Reward: 200 Premium Coins

— Reward: 200 Premium Coins 3kLIKES! — Reward: 500 Coins

Roblox Dimension Defenders Codes (Expired)

1kLIKES! — Reward: 50 Premium Coins

— Reward: 50 Premium Coins 500LIKES! — Reward: 100 Premium Coins

— Reward: 100 Premium Coins Release! — Reward: 250 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dimension Defenders

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Dimension Defenders codes:

Launch Roblox Dimension Defenders on your device. Press the “Twitter codes” button on the bottom left side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the space where “Code here!” is written. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Submit” button.

How can you get more Roblox Dimension Defenders codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Dimension Defenders codes. Players can find some of the codes for the game on the developers’ official Twitter page. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Dimension Defenders codes not working?

There are two reasons why your Roblox Dimension Defenders codes aren’t working. The most likely reason for this is that you typed the codes wrong. Make sure not to leave any blank spaces after pasting the codes from our website into Roblox. Additionally, be certain that the code you are entering is not in the “expired” category.

How to get more Premium Coins in Roblox Dimension Defenders

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most important resource in Roblox Dimension Defenders are Premium Coins. They will allow you to get the most powerful defenders and also allow you to get the best weapons in the game. Right now, besides codes, it seems that the only free way to get Premium Coins is by rebirthing. Every time you reach wave 50, you will be able to Rebirth. As a reward, you will get 250 Premium Coins.

To make sure you get to wave 50 as fast as possible, always evolve your defenders to the maximum level possible. Though you can try to fight the monsters yourself, it’s better to just let the defenders do their job.

What is Roblox Dimension Defenders?

Roblox Dimension Defenders is a tower defense game where you get defenders to protect your kingdom from monsters. There are also tycoon mechanics involved, where you have a conveyor belt that makes you money each time you kill an enemy.

To “win” in Roblox Dimension Defenders, you will have to get and upgrade powerful defenders and also get a powerful weapon to take part in the fight.