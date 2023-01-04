Roblox Dragon Ball Evolution codes (January 2023) – Do any exist?

There are countless anime games to play on Roblox, many of them taking heavy inspiration from Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball franchise. Dragon Ball Evolution is one such game, giving players the chance to push themselves to a new level of power with a host of moves inspired by the anime.

Most Roblox experiences put out codes when they reach certain milestones, such as the number of downloads or likes on the Roblox platform. As of the time of this writing, the developers of Dragon Ball Evolution have not put out any codes for the game, though that might change as the game progresses out of its alpha testing stage. Other games, such as DBZ Demo, have released codes that you can redeem.

All Dragon Ball Evolution codes list

Dragon Ball Evolution codes (Working)

At the time of writing, there are currently no working Dragon Ball Evolution codes.

Dragon Ball Evolution codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Dragon Ball Evolution.

Related: The best Dragon Ball video games of all time.

How to redeem codes for Dragon Ball Evolution

Because the developers haven’t released any codes for Dragon Ball Evolution, there isn’t currently the functionality to redeem them in the game. This will obviously change once codes are implemented into the game but for now, the function doesn’t appear to be available.

Where to find codes for Dragon Ball Evolution

While there currently aren’t any codes for the game, they will likely be implemented in the future, particularly once the game leaves its alpha testing phase. The best way to ensure that you find them when they are released is to follow the developers on their social media, such as Twitter and YouTube, and to join the Roblox group set up for the game. You can also connect with other fans on their dedicated Discord server.

Why aren’t there any codes for Dragon Ball Evolution?

While releasing redemption codes for Roblox games is common practice, it isn’t unusual for games to hold off on using codes, particularly while they are still in their testing stages. Adding codes can cause unexpected errors in the game, so they will likely want to hold off until the game is more stable.

When is the Limit Breaker update getting released?

Because Dragon Ball Evolution is still in its alpha phase, the developers are rolling out various events and features slowly. At the end of 2022, they ended all their previously running events to give them a clean slate for development in the new year. One upcoming event is Limit Breaker, which has been announced and will go live at the end of January 2023. With it, will come a host of new content, such as new transformations, power-ups, and attacks.

What is Dragon Ball Evolution?

Dragon Ball Evolution is a Roblox experience that aims to recreate many of the iconic battles and attacks from the Dragon Ball franchise. There are attacks such as the Wolf Fang Fist and Kamehameha that will be immediately recognizable to fans. The game has been in alpha for several years now and hasn’t yet announced when it will be ready for a full release.