Roblox Dream Six codes (January 2023)

Roblox Dream Six is an adventure and RPG game similar to Genshin Impact. In the game, you must explore different dungeons and battle monsters to progress. You can collect different items and equipment to make your characters stronger. Like Genshin Impact, you can Interact with other players, form groups, and play together.

You can use Roblox Dream Six working codes to get a headstart in the game. They help you get tons of cash, gems, and better weapons. Starting out in Roblox Dream Six can be a little challenging, but with these codes, you will be well on your way to being one of the top players.

All Roblox Dream Six codes list

Roblox Dream Six codes (Working)

3500LIKES — Reward: 350 Gems

— Reward: 350 Gems 1000ERRORS — Reward: Super Rare BloodLetter Great Sword

— Reward: Super Rare BloodLetter Great Sword DREAM23 — Reward: 10 Summons

Roblox Dream Six codes (Expired)

REBIRTH — Reward: 400 Gems & 5000 Gold

— Reward: 400 Gems & 5000 Gold 100KVISITS — Reward: 1500 Gold

— Reward: 1500 Gold EASY1K — Reward: 1500 Gold

— Reward: 1500 Gold 10KVISITS — Reward: 1500 Gold

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dream Six

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Dream Six.

Launch Roblox Dream Six on your device.

Start the game and click on the settings button in the top right corner.

At the bottom of the settings menu, you will see a place to enter codes.

Type any working code there and hit redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Dream Six codes?

The best way to get more Roblox Dream Six codes is by following the game’s developers, FRANK FANCLUB, on Twitter. It drops all new working codes there. Additionally, you can join the game’s Discord server to get more insights about codes.

Why are my Roblox Dream Six codes not working?

There are two main reasons your Roblox Dream Six codes are not working. The first reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the code. The second reason is that a specific code might have expired over time or with new updates.

How to get new characters in Roblox Dream Six

You might get unlucky and have a weak character during the start, but you can always roll for more characters. To do that, go to the wishes options from the top right corner and use summons. You are not always guaranteed a new character with a wish, but with a few tries, you will likely get new and better characters.

What is Roblox Dream Six?

Roblox Dream Six is an adventure and RPG game that allows players to explore dungeons, battle monsters, and collect items and equipment to enhance their characters. The game is very similar to Genshin Impact with most of its mechanics. Roblox Dream Six will do the trick if you want to get a fresh taste of an RPG game.