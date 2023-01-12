Roblox Fat Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Fat Simulator is one of the many unique games on Roblox. As the game’s name suggests, you have to get fat. You must eat various foods and get massive to compete against the fattest people in the game.

You are extremely small and skinny, especially compared to all the big people around when you start the game. To overcome that, you can use the game’s working codes that grant various rewards. The codes give you boosts and free pets that can give you a quick headstart in your journey to become the fattest.

All Roblox Fat Simulator codes list

Roblox Fat Simulator codes (Working)

expexpexpevil — Reward: Evil Angel Pet

— Reward: Evil Angel Pet fat80 — Reward: 300 gems and 700 fat

Roblox Fat Simulator codes (Expired)

fatty220 — Reward: 2x Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Fat Simulator

To redeem codes in Roblox Fat Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Fat Simulator on your device.

Click on the Star Codes button on the right side.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in there and hit Confirm to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Fat Simulator codes?

The best way to get new Roblox Fat Simulator codes is to follow the game’s developer on Twitter, where it drops new codes. Furthermore, the game’s Roblox page is often updated with new working codes. You can also subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel and join the Discord server to get more insights about codes.

Why are my Roblox Fat Simulator codes not working?

The main reason your Roblox Fat Simulator codes are not working is likely that they have expired. The developers add new updates and codes, meaning old codes expire. Another common reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the code.

How to get more free rewards in Roblox Fat Simulator

If codes are not enough to get freebies, there is another great but grinding way. You must complete the game’s various quests, like eating a certain amount of food or playing the game for a certain amount of time. You can claim rewards for those by clicking the quests button on the right side of your screen.

What is Roblox Fat Simulator?

Roblox Fat Simulator is unlike the many simulator games on Roblox. In the game, you need to eat different foods and get fat. As you get fat, you can take on other players in battle and beat them to prove you are the fattest in town. Additionally, there are various cosmetic items and pets to help you out.