Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes (July 2022)

In Roblox Flood Escape 2, you’re tasked with escaping a map that’s slowly filling with water by utilizing your parkour skills and ziplines to get out as fast as you can. You can do this solo or with a group of friends. However, it can be pretty tough to get out of some of the maps that this game has to offer, meaning the very best cosmetics can be just out of reach. This guide contains some Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes to help you get some free progression and cash, so you can afford the items you want.

Working Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes

This list contains every code we know to be working in Roblox Flood Escape 2. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes and claim their rewards in-game.

NoWay10K: Get 100 Gems and 100 Coins

Expired Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes

This list contains every code we know has expired in Roblox Flood Escape 2. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards listed are no longer available.

finally : Get 20 Gems and 50 Coins

: Get 20 Gems and 50 Coins happybirthdayfloodescape2 : Get a third anniversary cake

: Get a third anniversary cake Happy400M : Get 30 Gems, 100 Coins, and 1,000 XP

: Get 30 Gems, 100 Coins, and 1,000 XP iwannavote : Get 10 Gems and 60 Coins

: Get 10 Gems and 60 Coins JustForYou : Get some free rewards

: Get some free rewards LuckyNumber7 : Get 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP

: Get 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP LotsOfItems : Get 200 Coins

: Get 200 Coins MadeYouLook : Get 50 Gems and 100 Coins

: Get 50 Gems and 100 Coins WannaSeeMeSpeedrun? : Get a free Speedrunner item

: Get a free Speedrunner item 2021goodwill : Get 50 Gems, 100 Coins, and 1,000 XP

: Get 50 Gems, 100 Coins, and 1,000 XP 25KMembers : Get 20 Gems

: Get 20 Gems 4000onTwitter: Get 10 Gems and 60 Coins

How to redeem Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2, launch the game and click on the shopping bag icon in the main menu. It’s along the bottom of the game screen. This opens the store in a new window. You can now type or copy and paste codes from the list above to redeem them. The rewards will be automatically applied to your account.

How to get more Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes

To get more Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes, your first port of call should always be the game’s official Roblox page. The developer will regularly post new codes into the game’s description as they become available. You can also follow the game’s developer on Twitter to see any codes they post as soon as they’re available.

