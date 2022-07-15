Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes (July 2022)
Save your life with these codes for Roblox Flood Escape 2.
In Roblox Flood Escape 2, you’re tasked with escaping a map that’s slowly filling with water by utilizing your parkour skills and ziplines to get out as fast as you can. You can do this solo or with a group of friends. However, it can be pretty tough to get out of some of the maps that this game has to offer, meaning the very best cosmetics can be just out of reach. This guide contains some Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes to help you get some free progression and cash, so you can afford the items you want.
Working Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes
This list contains every code we know to be working in Roblox Flood Escape 2. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes and claim their rewards in-game.
- NoWay10K: Get 100 Gems and 100 Coins
Expired Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes
This list contains every code we know has expired in Roblox Flood Escape 2. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards listed are no longer available.
- finally: Get 20 Gems and 50 Coins
- happybirthdayfloodescape2: Get a third anniversary cake
- Happy400M: Get 30 Gems, 100 Coins, and 1,000 XP
- iwannavote: Get 10 Gems and 60 Coins
- JustForYou: Get some free rewards
- LuckyNumber7: Get 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP
- LotsOfItems: Get 200 Coins
- MadeYouLook: Get 50 Gems and 100 Coins
- WannaSeeMeSpeedrun?: Get a free Speedrunner item
- 2021goodwill: Get 50 Gems, 100 Coins, and 1,000 XP
- 25KMembers: Get 20 Gems
- 4000onTwitter: Get 10 Gems and 60 Coins
How to redeem Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes
To redeem codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2, launch the game and click on the shopping bag icon in the main menu. It’s along the bottom of the game screen. This opens the store in a new window. You can now type or copy and paste codes from the list above to redeem them. The rewards will be automatically applied to your account.
How to get more Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes
To get more Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes, your first port of call should always be the game’s official Roblox page. The developer will regularly post new codes into the game’s description as they become available. You can also follow the game’s developer on Twitter to see any codes they post as soon as they’re available.
