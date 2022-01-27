Roblox Gym Realms codes (February 2022)
Get big with these codes for Roblox Gym Simulator.
Want to get that workout experience without having to actually do the working out? Roblox Gym Realms sounds perfect for you. It’s all about lifting weights, running, and doing all kinds of exercise to become the strongest, fastest, and biggest person in the game. On your journey to peak physical health, why not use some codes to make it a little easier? We’ve got you covered.
How to enter codes in Gym Realms
Look for the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen (it should say “Codes” on it). A screen will pop up with a field for you to enter codes. Enter any code you want and hit “Redeem.”
Active Roblox Gym Realms codes
- Summer2021 – 100 Gems and 50 Strength
- 100kFavsGR – 100 Gems and 50 Strength
- Jungle – 50 strength and 100 gems
- Bosses – 50 strength and 100 gems
- NorthPole – 50 strength and 100 gems
- MUSCLES – 50 strength (must join Gym Realms Roblox group)
- Simulator – 1 strength and 1 gem
- Candyland – 50 strength and 100 gems
Expired Codes
- RazorFishGaming – 50 gems
- RELEASE – free gems and strength
- soonTM – 25 strength and 100 gems