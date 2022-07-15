Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes (July 2022)

Monsters of Etheria in Roblox takes you on an immense journey where you capture the various Etherian creatures inhabiting the game’s world, training them to make them more powerful to use against other players. You’ll then compete to prove who is the best Etherian trainer in various PvP battles, or even switch things up by going on a roleplaying adventure with your friends by casually exploring the game. The choice is yours. However, the game can feel like a grind that you have to continue to pour time into just to stay ahead. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Monsters of Theria codes to help you along the way.

Working Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes

This list contains every code for Roblox Monsters of Etheria that we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes and claim their rewards.

sub2TheConfidentDiamon d – Tarabi Confident Skin

– Tarabi Confident Skin AdCredits – 200 Credits

– 200 Credits AdCrates – One Multi Crate

– One Multi Crate Independence2022 – Get 400 Credits

Expired Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes

This list contains every code we know has expired for Roblox Monsters of Etheria. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available.

Harvest2020

DaMap2020

Valentines2020

HappyLNY20

YearOfTheRat20

HNY2020

BlackFriday2019

Thanksgiving2019

FiveForFive2019

SelfReflectionFour2019

OneYearOfEtheria

HappyAnniversary2019

BackToSchool2019

RaidAtArea51

OneHundredEtherians

SummerAwaits2019

HappyEaster2020

CodeFix2020

LunarNewYear2021

FinalFortune2021

Valentines2021

DayFourRiches2021

DayTwoSwag2021

CodeWeekFeb2021

DayThreeTreasure2021

How to redeem Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes

To redeem Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes, you need to launch the game and visit the store. This is the red building in town. Approach it, and when you speak to the vendor there, a new menu pops up. At the top, you can there’s a blue tab that says codes. Click on it, and you’ll see that you can now type in the codes you want to claim rewards from. The rewards from each code are automatically applied to your account, so there’s no need to restart to get everything.

How to get more Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes

To get more codes for Roblox Monsters of Etheria, there are a few places to keep an eye on. The first is the game’s official Roblox page, where the developer will share all the new generic codes that players can claim in the game’s description. The developer also shares codes via the official Twitter account, so follow that to stay up to date with any codes there. Finally, there’s a Roblox Monsters of Etheria Discord group that you can join. Codes are shared there regularly, which should allow you to keep boosting your account no matter how much you play.

