Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes (July 2022)
All available codes for Monsters of Etheria.
Monsters of Etheria in Roblox takes you on an immense journey where you capture the various Etherian creatures inhabiting the game’s world, training them to make them more powerful to use against other players. You’ll then compete to prove who is the best Etherian trainer in various PvP battles, or even switch things up by going on a roleplaying adventure with your friends by casually exploring the game. The choice is yours. However, the game can feel like a grind that you have to continue to pour time into just to stay ahead. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Monsters of Theria codes to help you along the way.
Working Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes
This list contains every code for Roblox Monsters of Etheria that we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes and claim their rewards.
- sub2TheConfidentDiamond – Tarabi Confident Skin
- AdCredits – 200 Credits
- AdCrates – One Multi Crate
- Independence2022 – Get 400 Credits
Expired Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes
This list contains every code we know has expired for Roblox Monsters of Etheria. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available.
- Harvest2020
- DaMap2020
- Valentines2020
- HappyLNY20
- YearOfTheRat20
- HNY2020
- BlackFriday2019
- Thanksgiving2019
- FiveForFive2019
- SelfReflectionFour2019
- OneYearOfEtheria
- HappyAnniversary2019
- BackToSchool2019
- RaidAtArea51
- OneHundredEtherians
- SummerAwaits2019
- HappyEaster2020
- CodeFix2020
- LunarNewYear2021
- FinalFortune2021
- Valentines2021
- DayFourRiches2021
- DayTwoSwag2021
- CodeWeekFeb2021
- DayThreeTreasure2021
How to redeem Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes
To redeem Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes, you need to launch the game and visit the store. This is the red building in town. Approach it, and when you speak to the vendor there, a new menu pops up. At the top, you can there’s a blue tab that says codes. Click on it, and you’ll see that you can now type in the codes you want to claim rewards from. The rewards from each code are automatically applied to your account, so there’s no need to restart to get everything.
How to get more Roblox Monsters of Etheria codes
To get more codes for Roblox Monsters of Etheria, there are a few places to keep an eye on. The first is the game’s official Roblox page, where the developer will share all the new generic codes that players can claim in the game’s description. The developer also shares codes via the official Twitter account, so follow that to stay up to date with any codes there. Finally, there’s a Roblox Monsters of Etheria Discord group that you can join. Codes are shared there regularly, which should allow you to keep boosting your account no matter how much you play.