Roblox Moo codes (January 2023)

There is something deeply relaxing about the idea of just chilling out all day, eating grass, and wandering around a field. If the life of a cow is for you, then you’ll want to try out Moo, the Roblox experience that lets you live your bovine dreams. The concept is simple but remarkably entertaining all the same.

To help you on your way, the developers of Moo have released some codes that you can redeem for free Cloudberries, the in-game currency that can buy you new Cow avatars and other cosmetics for your cow. It is a similar system you’ll find in many Roblox games like King Legacy, so it should be familiar to players on the platform.

All Roblox Moo codes

Roblox Moo codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for Roblox Moo.

Roblox Moo codes (Expired)

These codes have, unfortunately, expired for Moo.

OneMillion —Reward: 1000 free Cloudberries

—Reward: 1000 free Cloudberries Rainbow — Reward: A free cow

— Reward: A free cow HappyPride — Reward: A free cow

— Reward: A free cow thx4waiting — Reward: A free cow

Related: All Roblox Encounters codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Moo

It is very straightforward to redeem codes in Roblox Moo. Just follow these simple steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on the Cloudberry icon in the top right corner of the screen. Type the code you want to redeem in the text box on the left side of the screen. Click Submit, and your rewards will be added to your account.

How to get more codes for Roblox Moo

Most Roblox developers release new codes when they hit certain milestones or roll out new content. To find out when new codes are released, you should follow the developer Nendo Arts on Twitter, where they often announce new codes. Alternatively, you can join their Discord server and speak with other players, who will also share new codes.

Why won’t my Roblox Moo codes work?

The most likely reason your Moo codes won’t work is that they’ve expired. Like many Roblox experiences, the codes in Roblox Moo are time-sensitive and likely to be removed without warning. If you’re sure your codes should work, make sure you’ve typed it carefully and haven’t copied a space at the end of the code, which will make it come up as invalid.

What can Cloudberries buy in Roblox Moo?

Cloudberries are the in-game currency in Moo, so they can be used to purchase any of the cosmetics that you see other players wearing. This can include new color patterns for your cow or new cow types. The game is still in its early stages of development, so new items are being added to the shop regularly, which can be purchased with Cloudberries.

What is Roblox Moo?

While most games on Roblox are focused on action and competition, Moo takes a decidedly more laid-back approach to gaming. The only objective in Moo is to be a cow in a peaceful pasture. Eat grass, frolic with other cows, and generally relax while the chilled-out music plays around you. It is a decidedly casual game, but it is perfect when you just want to experience life as a cow.