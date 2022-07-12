Roblox Ro-Punch Man codes (July 2022)

Ro-Punch Man in Roblox is certainly a competitive game, with many players online wanting to challenge, harass, and even destroy your avatar. From fighting in the main campaign all the way to the arena, you’ll need some serious yen – the main currency – to lift your fighting skills (and not to mention your clothing style). However, as is the case with most Roblox games, there are plenty of promo codes that you can use to get ahead of the competition. Codes in Roblox Ro-punch Man can be redeemed for rewards such as extra yen, additional skill points, and more stat points. With that in mind, make sure to check back to this article to see if there are any new active or expired codes for Roblox Ro-Punch Man.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Ro-Punch Man codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Ro-Punch Man game.

On the bottom right side of your screen, you will find a menu icon. Click on it.

This will open a code entry box.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Ro-Punch Man codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Ro-Punch Man:

ironvalk! – Redeem code for 15,000 yen

– Redeem code for 15,000 yen Caviar! – Redeem code for 15,000 yen

– Redeem code for 15,000 yen HugeUpdate! – Redeem code for 35,000 yen

– Redeem code for 35,000 yen oGVexx! – Redeem code for 25 Skill and Stat Points

All expired Roblox Ro-Punch Man codes

The following codes for Ro-Punch Man have expired and can no longer be redeemed: