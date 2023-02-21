Roblox Save Your Princess codes (February 2023)

Roblox Save Your Princess is a game where players collect powerful swords and save princesses that will give them amazing buffs. However, to get swords good enough to save these princesses, you will need to spend a lot of coins and gems.

Since coins and gems are challenging to grind, a bit of help from the developers wouldn’t be bad. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Save Your Princess that will help you get better swords faster.

All Roblox Save Your Princess Codes List

Roblox Save Your Princess Codes (Working)

Welcome — Reward: 50 coins

— Reward: 50 coins like50 — Reward: 50 gems

— Reward: 50 gems like100 — Reward: 50 gems

Roblox Save Your Princess Codes (Expired)

1000like — Reward: 200 coins

— Reward: 200 coins 5000like — Reward: 30 gems

— Reward: 30 gems 10000like — Reward: 30 gems

— Reward: 30 gems 50000like — Reward: 30 gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox Save Your Princess

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Save Your Princess codes:

Launch Roblox Save Your Princess on your device. Press the “Setting” button on the lower left side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the space where “Code..” is written. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “OK” button.

How can you get more Roblox Save Your Princess codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Save Your Princess codes. You can join the game’s official Discord server and check the “code” channel there. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time since we will keep this list updated.

Why are my Roblox Save Your Princess codes not working?

There are two major reasons why your Roblox Save Your Princess codes aren’t working. The biggest cause for this is that you may have made an error while inputting the codes. Make sure not to leave a blank space after pasting the codes from our website into Roblox. Also, be sure the code you’re entering hasn’t expired.

How to get more Coins and Gems in Roblox Save Your Princess

If you want to become more powerful in Roblox Save Your Princess, you will need a lot of coins and gems. The bonus from the codes is decent enough, but you won’t be able to buy any real weapons with 250 coins.

The best way to grind coins and gems would be to just turn on “Auto-Fight” and let your character fight a lot. At the end of every wave, you will either get coins or gems. However, the chance that you will get gems is very low and might be capped per day.

What is Roblox Save Your Princess?

Roblox Save Your Princess is a fighting game where you kill waves of enemies using mighty swords. By defeating many monsters, you also get princesses, who will give you various buffs if you equip them. There are hundreds of waves; to defeat them, you will have to get better and better swords and level up your character’s stats.