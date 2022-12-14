Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 codes (December 2022)

The Roblox parkour experience Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 challenges players with a massive parkour tower that slowly increases the difficulty as players get farther along. From spinning kill blocks to headbanger platform towers, Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 has more than enough obstacles to challenge even the most jaded obby veteran. As players progress, they’ll also earn coins to unlock fun pets, trails, and halo’s!

Of course, bonuses can also be claimed by using codes that the developers release incrementally. Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 offers both free skips, allowing players to bypass difficult sections, and coins to customize their experience through released codes. While there are many fantastic Roblox obby games to play, such as the Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator, Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 brings raw challenge to even the best obbyists.

All Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 Codes List

Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 Codes (Working)

All of these codes are currently active, plug them in for some easy rewards!

IMPOSSIBLE — Reward: one free skip.

Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 Codes (Expired)

These codes are no longer working for Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2.

EXTREME —Redeem for a free skip!

—Redeem for a free skip! INSANE —Redeem for a free skip!

—Redeem for a free skip! NIGHTMARE —Redeem for a free skip!

—Redeem for a free skip! ONEMILLION —Redeem for a free skip and 100 free coins!

—Redeem for a free skip and 100 free coins! RELEASE—Redeem for a free skip!

How to redeem Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2 codes

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2!

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Roblox and enter the experience Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2. Find the star on the left side of the screen, and click it. Find the new window that opened in the center of the screen, titled Codes. Copy & paste the code into the text box in the new window. Click the Redeem button.

How can you get more Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2 codes?

Developers like to offer players codes, typically to encourage log-ins after new updates and to hype upcoming events. Players can find more of these codes a few different ways. First, bookmark this page and come back — we’re always updating to ensure we stay on top of the newest codes for Silly’s Difficulty Chart Obby 2. Second, you follow the Roblox Group page for this experience to stay up to date on patches, events, and codes. Finally, you can join the Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2 Discord page to join the community and stay up-to-date on all things concerning this Roblox experience.

Why aren’t my Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2 codes working?

Occasionally, a code that is listed by the developer as active may not function correctly. In this case, always ensure that you’re typing in the code properly — a zero could be mistaken as an ‘O’, so it’s recommended to copy and paste the codes from the (Working) section into the game experience. Sometimes, codes can also be limited to a few redemptions, like with Tower of Fantasy, and then it will go inactive. It’s recommended to always check this page to ensure that you’re on top of codes that are working, and we’ll updated this page as soon as possible if a code has unexpectedly expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2

Players can get additional free rewards in Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2 by bringing new friends into the experience. Players that bring in others receive free in-game skips to use to bypass obstacles that may simply be too difficult for them to complete.

What is Roblox Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2?

The Roblox experience Silly’s Difficulty Obby 2 is a parkour-like game commonly called Obby’s within the Roblox platform. In this experience, players can maneuver around obstacle courses in order to reach the very top, where the hardest challenges await them. Players can race each other, or just challenge themselves to see who can reach the top.