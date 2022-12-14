The Winter Wonderland event has made its way over to Overwatch 2, and there are several challenges you will need to complete as you play through the event to earn the free rewards. One of the challenges have you catching snowballs, and it’s a complicated activity that will take some practice for you to do correctly. You can also only do this in a single game mode. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch snowballs during Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event.

How catching snowballs works in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event

The only way to do this is by playing the Snowball Deathmatch mode during the event. While playing this game mode, you will use the hero, Mei. You and the other Mei’s in the game only have access to a handful of snowballs, and you need to use the various snow piles scattered throughout the map to reload.

If a snowball hits you, you are eliminated from the game for a short time before you respawn. The only way to block these snowballs is with your abilities, or you can catch the snowball by clicking the V button, which is usually reserved for your melee attack. Rather than using a melee, your character will hold up her hand and catch the snowball, preventing them from being eliminated from the game. In addition, it will refuel your weapon, meaning you can retaliate against your opponent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cooldown timer for the snowball catch is a few seconds, so you cannot do this repeatedly or hold it down. You need to anticipate when your opponent is about to throw a snowball at you, and do it seconds before you’re hit by it. Again, this technique will require you to practice.