Sea of Stars Party Members Guide – All Abilities, Combos & Attack Type
Meet all the party members of Sea of Stars and learn how to unlock them in the game to expand your list of companions.
Though Valere and Zale are Sea of Stars’ cover characters, more party members will join the team as the story unfolds. As with most RPGs, each member has a different personality, but in SoS they also enhance combat uniquely.
Every time a new party member is introduced, they bring a new mechanic into the game. In fact, Sea of Stars spices it up with character-specific attack styles, in addition to individual skills and dual combos. This guide tackles all party member mechanics in Sea of Stars.
All Sea of Stars Party Members & How to Unlock Them
Valere: All Skills, Combos & Weapon
Valere is one of the starting characters in Sea of Stars. She’s a lunar monk who walks the path of the Guardian Goddess Luana.
- Weapon: Moonstaff
- Attack Type: Lunar Magic
- Skills
- Crescent Arc: Smashes enemies in an arc.
- Moonerang: Bounces a lunar magic projectile.
- Lunar Shield: Shield and slightly heal allies with miniature moons.
- Combos
- Solstice Strike: Dual attach regenerating 3 MP each.
- Mending Light: Restores HP to all allies.
- Bash Drop: Deals moderate blunt damage to one target.
- Soonrang: Shoots a lunar and solar magic projectile that hits multiple targets.
- Moon Shiv: Deals high damage to one target.
Zale: All Skills, Combos & Weapon
Zale is one of the starting characters in Sea of Stars. He’s a solar blade dancer and walks the path of the Guardian God Solen.
- Weapon: Sunblade
- Attack Type: Solar Magic
- Skills
- Healing light: Restores HP to a single ally.
- Sunball: Hits all enemies with Sword and Sun damage.
- Dash Strike: Splashes solar magic projectiles to nearby targets.
- Combos:
- Solstice Strike: Dual attach regenerating 3 MP each.
- Mending Light: Restores HP to all allies.
- Solar Rain: Hits all enemies with Sun damage.
- X-Strike: Deals Sword, Sun, and Venom damage to all enemies.
- Soonrang: Shoots a lunar and solar magic projectile that hits multiple targets.
Garl: All Skills, Combos & How to Unlock
Garl is unlocked after the tutorial training in the academy. He’s a warrior cook and will be in charge of most of the healing.
- Weapon: Lids
- Attack Type: n/a
- Skills
- Hurl
- Nourish
- Cooker Surprise
- Combos
- Bash Drop: Deals moderate blunt damage to one target.
- Solar Rain: Hits all enemies with Sun damage.
- Conflagrate: Deals multi-hit, arcane, and solar damage.
Seraï: All Skills, Combos & How to Unlock
Serai is unlocked after reaching the Cursed Woods and the town of Lucent. She’s a portal assassin and deals toxic damage to enemies.
- Weapon: Daggers
- Attack Type: Toxic
- Skills
- Venom Flurry: Throws venomous darts to all enemies.
- Disorient: Kicks an enemy and delays their action.
- Phase Shiv: Teleports to backstab the target with a venom-coated blade.
- Combos
- X-Strike: Deals Sword, Sun, and Venom damage to all enemies.
- Arcane Barrage: Deals multiple arcane hits and delays a single target’s turn.
- Moon Shiv: Deals high damage to one target.
Resh’an: All Skills, Combos & How to Unlock
Resh’an is the alchemist and narrator behind the story. They’re an epic character, both story-wise and in combat.
- Weapon: Corks
- Attack type: Arcane
- Skills:
- Abeyance: deals Arcane damage and pulls enemies together.
- Ebb: Removes a lock on a target.
- Petrichor: Heals the party.
- Combos:
- Arcane Barrage: Deals multiple arcane hits and delays a single target’s turn.
- Conflagrate: Deals multi-hit, arcane, and solar damage.