Sea of Stars Party Members Guide – All Abilities, Combos & Attack Type

Though Valere and Zale are Sea of Stars’ cover characters, more party members will join the team as the story unfolds. As with most RPGs, each member has a different personality, but in SoS they also enhance combat uniquely.

Every time a new party member is introduced, they bring a new mechanic into the game. In fact, Sea of Stars spices it up with character-specific attack styles, in addition to individual skills and dual combos. This guide tackles all party member mechanics in Sea of Stars.

All Sea of Stars Party Members & How to Unlock Them

Valere: All Skills, Combos & Weapon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Valere is one of the starting characters in Sea of Stars. She’s a lunar monk who walks the path of the Guardian Goddess Luana.

Weapon : Moonstaff

: Moonstaff Attack Type : Lunar Magic

: Lunar Magic Skills Crescent Arc: Smashes enemies in an arc. Moonerang: Bounces a lunar magic projectile. Lunar Shield: Shield and slightly heal allies with miniature moons.

Combos Solstice Strike: Dual attach regenerating 3 MP each. Mending Light: Restores HP to all allies. Bash Drop: Deals moderate blunt damage to one target. Soonrang: Shoots a lunar and solar magic projectile that hits multiple targets. Moon Shiv: Deals high damage to one target.



Zale: All Skills, Combos & Weapon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zale is one of the starting characters in Sea of Stars. He’s a solar blade dancer and walks the path of the Guardian God Solen.

Weapon : Sunblade

: Sunblade Attack Type: Solar Magic

Solar Magic Skills Healing light: Restores HP to a single ally. Sunball: Hits all enemies with Sword and Sun damage. Dash Strike: Splashes solar magic projectiles to nearby targets.

Combos : Solstice Strike: Dual attach regenerating 3 MP each. Mending Light: Restores HP to all allies. Solar Rain: Hits all enemies with Sun damage. X-Strike: Deals Sword, Sun, and Venom damage to all enemies. Soonrang: Shoots a lunar and solar magic projectile that hits multiple targets.

:

Garl: All Skills, Combos & How to Unlock

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garl is unlocked after the tutorial training in the academy. He’s a warrior cook and will be in charge of most of the healing.

Weapon : Lids

: Lids Attack Type : n/a

: n/a Skills Hurl Nourish Cooker Surprise

Combos Bash Drop: Deals moderate blunt damage to one target. Solar Rain: Hits all enemies with Sun damage. Conflagrate: Deals multi-hit, arcane, and solar damage.



Seraï: All Skills, Combos & How to Unlock

Screenshot by Gamepur

Serai is unlocked after reaching the Cursed Woods and the town of Lucent. She’s a portal assassin and deals toxic damage to enemies.

Weapon : Daggers

: Daggers Attack Type : Toxic

: Toxic Skills Venom Flurry: Throws venomous darts to all enemies. Disorient: Kicks an enemy and delays their action. Phase Shiv: Teleports to backstab the target with a venom-coated blade.

Combos X-Strike: Deals Sword, Sun, and Venom damage to all enemies. Arcane Barrage: Deals multiple arcane hits and delays a single target’s turn. Moon Shiv: Deals high damage to one target.



Resh’an: All Skills, Combos & How to Unlock

Resh’an is the alchemist and narrator behind the story. They’re an epic character, both story-wise and in combat.