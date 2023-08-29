Sea of Stars: How to Complete Abandoned Wizard’s Lab & Beat Chromatic Apparition
To solve the Wizard’s Lab Portal in Sea of Stars you’re going to need to collect crystals.
Whether the pirates tricked us into entering this ominous-looking place or not, it’s too late to back out. To get the Coin of Undeath Accord, the Chromatic Apparition must be beaten, but before that happens, we need to gather the green, blue, and red crystals to unlock its lair.
Each crystal unlocks a different portal with puzzles and secrets. And here’s the twist: mix colors, open more doors, and dive into a whirlwind of puzzle-packed rooms. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Abandoned Wizard’s Lab in Sea of Stars.
- How to Complete the Abandoned Wizard’s Lab Portal Crystal Device Puzzles in Sea of Stars
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Green Portal Puzzle
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Blue Portal Puzzle
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Light Blue Portal Puzzle
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Red Portal Puzzle
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Purple Portal Puzzle
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Yellow Portal Puzzle
- Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Beat the Chromatic Apparition in the White Portal Puzzle
How to Complete the Abandoned Wizard’s Lab Portal Crystal Device Puzzles in Sea of Stars
Open the chest at the top to unlock the green crystal, and place the green crystal in the left light pillar in the device to start the puzzle.
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Green Portal Puzzle
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Blue Portal Puzzle
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Light Blue Portal Puzzle
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Red Portal Puzzle
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Purple Portal Puzzle
Follow the path to the upper platform, but then drop down to the left to activate the light pillar. This is just an ideal place to farm some fish.
When ready, place the green and red crystals in the device to unlock the Yellow Portal.
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Yellow Portal Puzzle
In the end, open the treasure to get a Mage Knight Armor. Then, head back outside and place the Green, Blue, and Red Crystals to unlock the White Portal.
Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Beat the Chromatic Apparition in the White Portal Puzzle
The Chromatic Apparition casts Shapeshift to switch between modes.
|Shapeshift Mode 1
|Shapeshift Mode 2
|Normal Attack: Fist Smash
Vulnerability: Magic
Resistance: Melee
|Normal Attack: Orb Flare
Vulnerability: Melee
Resistance: Magic