Sea of Stars: How to Complete Abandoned Wizard’s Lab & Beat Chromatic Apparition

Whether the pirates tricked us into entering this ominous-looking place or not, it’s too late to back out. To get the Coin of Undeath Accord, the Chromatic Apparition must be beaten, but before that happens, we need to gather the green, blue, and red crystals to unlock its lair.

Each crystal unlocks a different portal with puzzles and secrets. And here’s the twist: mix colors, open more doors, and dive into a whirlwind of puzzle-packed rooms. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Abandoned Wizard’s Lab in Sea of Stars.

How to Complete the Abandoned Wizard’s Lab Portal Crystal Device Puzzles in Sea of Stars

Open the chest at the top to unlock the green crystal, and place the green crystal in the left light pillar in the device to start the puzzle.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Green Portal Puzzle

Image Step Defeat Arcane Sentries and stand on the pink rune to reveal a path to the upper platform. Stand on the light blue rune to reveal a new area to the right. Drop down and stand on the pink rune again, revealing a hidden chest with the Blue Crystal. Place the Blue Crystal in the light device, removing the green one.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Blue Portal Puzzle

Image Step Hop on the portal hole on the upper part of the platform. Climb to the upper platform and take a leap to the portal hole to the right. Climb the ladder, fight the Arcane Sentries, and then follow the path downward. Hop on the upper portal hole and step on the blue rune. Head back downward, fight the enemies to the right, and stand on the pink rune. Hop on the lower pink portal and then on the upper portal. Climb to the upper platform and activate the lever. Head back to the area with the two portals, and this time, step on the lower one to find an exit. Place the Green Crystal in the puzzle device to activate the light blue portal.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Light Blue Portal Puzzle

Image Step Follow the path north and push the purple pillar in the following directions: left, north, and right. Then, jump on the purple pillar to reach the upper platform and interact with the light pillar to trigger a fight. Activate the light pillar behind the purple pillar. Once the fight is over, activate the light pillar on the docks south. Open the chest to cash out the Red Crystal. Place the Red Crystal in the device and remove the other ones to activate the Red Portal.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Red Portal Puzzle

Image Step Push the purple pillar on the lower left corner to the right and upward so it stands on the blue rune Push the purple pillar on the upper right corner so it collides with the green barrier.



Then, push it downward so it reaches the white rune.

Push the purple pillar on the blue rune (lower left) to the left and upward.



Then, push the purple pillar on the green rune (lower right) upward and left so it teleports to the opposite side. Push one of the purple pillars in the lower left so it stands on the blue rune.



Then, push the other pillar past the now-removed blue barrier. Push the purple pillar standing on the blue rune to the left, upward, and left so it teleports to the other side.



Then, push this pillar downward, right, downward, left, and upward so it stands on the green rune. Push the purple pillar standing near the now-removed green barrier toward the right and upward so it stands on one of the purple runes. Finally, push the remaining purple pillar upward to stand on the last purple rune. Place the red and blue crystals in the device to unlock the Purple Portal.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Purple Portal Puzzle

Follow the path to the upper platform, but then drop down to the left to activate the light pillar. This is just an ideal place to farm some fish.

When ready, place the green and red crystals in the device to unlock the Yellow Portal.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Solve the Yellow Portal Puzzle

Image Directions 1. Start by jumping on the lower left tile

2. Stick to the left and jump on the middle left tile

3. Turn to the right and jump on the middle center tile

4. Jump on the middle right tile

5. Jump on the right center tile 1. Start by jumping on the lower right

2. Hop on the next tile to the right

3. Jump on the next tile to the right

4. Jump three times to the left

5. Stick to the left and jump on the tile in front

6. Keep to the left side and jump on the tile in front

7. Jump to the right tile

8. Jump to the tile to the right, landing in the center

9. Take one more jump to the right

10. Jump to the tile in front twice

In the end, open the treasure to get a Mage Knight Armor. Then, head back outside and place the Green, Blue, and Red Crystals to unlock the White Portal.

Abandoned Wizard’s Lab: Beat the Chromatic Apparition in the White Portal Puzzle

The Chromatic Apparition casts Shapeshift to switch between modes.