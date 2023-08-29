Sea of Stars: How to Complete The Mines Puzzles & Beat Malkomud
Before defeating Malkomud in Sea of Stars you’ll need to solve the mine’s green crystal puzzles.
Sea of Stars seems to have every traditional RPG trope: chosen heroes, a silly best friend, and mole people. The people of Stoneskin Mason are in trouble and need help to defeat the Malkomud wizard, who has them wound tightly by their leash.
Thankfully, Valere and Zale have just arrived and are willing to lend a helping hand. Garl is also there, of course, to fill everyone’s bellies and replenish those HP and MP bars. This guide covers how to delve into the Wind Tunnel Mines and defeat Malkomud in Sea of Stars.
How to Solve the Mines Key Room Puzzle in Sea of Stars
To solve the Mines Key room green pillars puzzle, follow these steps:
- Push the green pillar on the right to the right and then upwards.
- Then, push this pillar to the left, causing both pillars to stand together.
- Push the pillar to the left downwards and then to the right.
- Now, push the other pillar downward so it hits the previous one. Give it one tiny push to the right for it to hit the rune.
- Push the remaining pillar upward, right, and down to the lower platform.
- Drop down with it and push the pillar right, upward, and then left.
- Climb the platform to the right and jump on the pillar to find the Trader’s Signet.
How to Find & Defeat Malkomud Boss in Sea of Stars
Where is Malkomud in Sea of Stars
To find Malkomud, head back to the entrance and solve the remaining pillar puzzles to access his hideout.
|Image
|Appearance
|Push the green pillar on the right down and right until it falls and hits the brown rune.
|Jump to the area to the right with two green crystals: one north and one south. Then, Push the green crystal south downward, to the right, and then upward.
|Push the green crystal north downward, to the right, and then upward. Lastly, give it one tiny push to the right so it hits the brown rune. Push the remaining green crystal to the next area.
|Here, push the green crystal upward, left, downward, and right. After, push it downward, left, downward, and once more to the left.
|When the crystal is in this position, push it upwards, right, and upwards once again for it to reach the brown rune.
|Activate the windmill in the upper platform to access Malkomud’s lair.
Malkomud and Rockie Boss Guide
During the first phase, Malkomud and Rockie will fight separately.
- Normal attack: Teal Shot
- Charged attack: Shovel Might
- Vulnerable: Melee
- Resists: Magic
Malkomud regularly targets one ally with Teal Shot, which only deals one hit. His charged attack, Shovel Might, deals three hits of melee damage to one ally. He is vulnerable to melee attacks but resistant to both Solar and Lunar magic. Rockie is the complete opposite: this salamander is weak to magic and strong against melee damage. Once one of them is down, the second phase will begin, so it’s better to focus on one of them at a time. I found it easier to focus on Rockie first since his attacks have a longer interrupt window.
In the second phase, Malkomud will mount Rockie, and they will fight together.
- Normal attack: Shovel Sweep
- Charged attack: Geobress
- Vulnerable: Magic
The best way to beat this second phase is to make an effort to block the Shovel Sweep attacks since it will damage every party member. Take a more balanced approach and use every possible resource to interrupt Geobress, a charged move that will definitely deplete one party member’s HP bar.