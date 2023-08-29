Sea of Stars – All Accessories, Locations, & Effects

Accessories are helpful items in Sea of Stars that makes party members more powerful and provide extra benefits, and this guide details where to find them.

Sea_of_Stars_Accessories_Featured

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Stars is full of items and gear for players to find and equip, helping to make your party stronger and able to tackle the game’s many enemies. One of the most important and valuable pieces of gear is your accessories. These items provide additional benefits and effects to party members that can be very helpful in making them stronger, dealing more damage, gaining resources, or getting more protection.

To help you find these useful pieces of gear, we’ve put together this guide with all the information on accessories in Sea of Stars, including their effects and locations, so that you can pick them up on your journey.

What are Accessories in Sea of Stars?

Sea_of_Stars_Graveyard_Combat
Screenshot by Gamepur

Accessories are one of the equipable items players can find in Sea of Stars, each with different effects and abilities that can help you alter your party with some extra benefits and quirks.

These can range from simple additions to stats, or add new effects to your attacks, such as draining life, or with some of the rarer items, allowing you to see enemy health or weaknesses. Unlike weapons and armor, which can bought from stores, almost all accessories can only be found in the wild, meaning players will need to actively search for them or complete specific tasks like a puzzle to get them.

Players can equip three accessories, two normal and one rare, and they are all passive, so the effects will take effect just by having them equipped to that party member.

All Accessories Locations in Sea of Stars

Sea_of_Stars_Band_Playing
Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve listed all the accessories we have currently found in Sea of Stars, including their locations, effects, and some details on how to find them.

NameEffectLocationImage
Leeching ThornNormal attacks will heal 15% of damage dealt to the wearer.Found in the Forgotten Cavern Dungeon.

On the left side after reaching the top area of the main dungeon room.		Sea_of_Stars_Leeching_Thorn_Location
AbacusDisplays non-boss enemies HP in combat.Found in a small cave on the way to see the Elder Mist. Look out for the save point outside; the door is to the left of it.Sea_of_Stars_Abacus_Location
Solstice Mage RingParty members recover 1 MP when they succeed on a timed block.Found in a small cave just below the X’tols Landing fast travel point.Sea_of_Stars_Solstice_Mage_Ring_Location
Power BeltProvides a +4 to attack power.Found in the Moorlands on the right side of the area, just past the blue crystal,


On the rooftops of Brisk, towards the right side of town, and across the tightrope.		Sea_of_Stars_Power_Belt_Location_Moorlands
Sea_of_Stars_Power_Belt_Location_Brisk
Green LeafProvides a +15 to max HPFound in the Wind Tunnel Mines dungeon in a small alcove in the early stage of the dungeon.Sea_of_Stars_Green_Leaf_Location
Eye of YomaraDisplays non-boss enemies’ HP, weaknesses, and resistance in combat.Found in the Brisk Secret Store under the dock.Sea_of_Stars_Brisk_Sercet_Store
Arcane AmuletProvides a +10 to magic defense.On the roofs of Brisk, to the left of the weapon merchant and nearby to the main stairs.Sea_of_Stars_Arcane_Amulet_Location
Shimmering ShardIncreases damage dealt to undead enemies by 15%.Found in a small cave in the Cursed Woods.

In the left upper area of the third vine wall.		Sea_of_Stars_Shimmering_Shard_Location
Dextrous BangleIncreases the bonus from timed hits and blocks by 10%.Equipped to Senai when you first meet them.Sea_of_Stars_Dextrous_Bangle
Enchanted ScarfProvides a +5 to magic attack.Found in a puzzle room located on the right side of the Flooded Graveyard.

Requires the Graplou item to reach, which is gained during the Nercomancer’s Lair dungeon.		Sea_of_Stars_Enchanted_Scarf_Location
Solstice SashProvides a +7 to magic attack.Found in the Wraith Island Solstice Shrine, just to the left of the main blue chest at the end of the puzzle.Sea_of_Stars_Solstice_Sash_Location
Moonstone BracerProvides a +10 magic attack and reduces the cost of Valere’s Lunar Shield by 2MPFound in the Headmaster’s Office at Zenith Academy. You will need the Key found in Mirth after advancing the story.Sea_of_Stars_Moonbracer_Location
CornucopiaIncreases party max HP by +20.Obtained via the Rainbow Conch Trader in Lake Docarria.Sea_of_Stars_Rainbow_Conch_Merchant

