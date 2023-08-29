Sea of Stars – All Accessories, Locations, & Effects

Sea of Stars is full of items and gear for players to find and equip, helping to make your party stronger and able to tackle the game’s many enemies. One of the most important and valuable pieces of gear is your accessories. These items provide additional benefits and effects to party members that can be very helpful in making them stronger, dealing more damage, gaining resources, or getting more protection.

To help you find these useful pieces of gear, we’ve put together this guide with all the information on accessories in Sea of Stars, including their effects and locations, so that you can pick them up on your journey.

What are Accessories in Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accessories are one of the equipable items players can find in Sea of Stars, each with different effects and abilities that can help you alter your party with some extra benefits and quirks.

These can range from simple additions to stats, or add new effects to your attacks, such as draining life, or with some of the rarer items, allowing you to see enemy health or weaknesses. Unlike weapons and armor, which can bought from stores, almost all accessories can only be found in the wild, meaning players will need to actively search for them or complete specific tasks like a puzzle to get them.

Players can equip three accessories, two normal and one rare, and they are all passive, so the effects will take effect just by having them equipped to that party member.

All Accessories Locations in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve listed all the accessories we have currently found in Sea of Stars, including their locations, effects, and some details on how to find them.