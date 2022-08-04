Sea of Thieves ship name limits — character limits and requirements

Sea of Thieves gives you the chance to purchase a ship and sail the sea with it. A purchase comes with many more customization options than the standard one you can select at the start of an adventure. Not only can you customize the ship’s interior and exterior, but you will have the chance to name it, giving it a proper title as you sail the sea. There are some limitations to these names, though. This guide covers all ship names, character limits, and requirements in Sea of Thieves.

All ship name requirements and limits in Sea of Thieves

You will need to respect a few requirements when naming a ship in Sea of Thieves.

All ships have a 20-character maximum

The ship name cannot contain any numbers

The ship name can’t start or end with a space

The shop name must not contain any special characters

These are the primary requirements all players must respect, on top of avoiding particular foul language. Naming a ship with friends will likely be the best route for anyone playing alongside other players to make it a memorable journey.

Image via Sea of Thieves YouTube

After you set the name of the ship, you will not be able to change the name unless you have a Renaming Deed. You can purchase these from the Pirate Emporium, and because you can only do it from this location, we recommend making sure you enjoy the name. Your ship will continue to have this name for the remainder of the game, even if it sinks. If it does, you will acquire it every time it respawns, and you can sail with it again. You do need to purchase to save your customized choices if you want to carry over between sessions.