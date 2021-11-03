Should you buy a lottery ticket in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Lore Hoarder Achievement

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is filled with small choices that players will need to make, some of which can have a surprising impact on the game. In Chapter 6, players will have the chance to do something interesting and may be wondering if they should or not. When they arrive on Knowhere, they can explore the area and will find a vendor that is selling Lottery Tickets.

One of the achievements in the game is called the Lore Hoarder, and to get it, players will need to collect at least 65% of all the available entries in Star-Lords Quillopedia. The 1000 Credit lottery ticket counts as one of the items.

You may be wondering if you need the money or not, as it will be required to pay a fine for the Nova Corps. The answer to that is a little more complicated and will involve some spoilers, so read on at your peril.

When it comes to paying your fine, if you do it, you will get a trophy called Galactic Frugality, and this is the only way to get that particular trophy. So, if you want to 100% the game, you will need to do that. Otherwise, you can cancel the payment when the time comes and use the Credits on other things during your visit to Knowhere. The problem here is that you need to know in advance if you want the trophy or not on your playthrough.