Should you choose Axe of Godrick or Grafted Dragon for the Remembrance of the Grafted in Elden Ring?

The bosses in Elden Ring are powerful adversaries, and when you’ve defeated them, some of the more powerful ones drop special items. For example, Godrick drops the item Remembrance of the Grafted, and with it, you’ll be able to use some of his weapons against you, the Axe of Godrick and the Grafted Dragon. However, you can only use one, and the other is lost. Should you choose the Axe of Godrick or the Grafted Dragon in Elden Ring?

The choice will come down to what type of character you’re playing. For the Axe of Godrick, your character will want to focus primarily on the Attribute Strength, as the weapon requires a minimum of 34 Strength to wield it properly. Alternatively, the Grafted Dragon weapon also requires Strength, but not as much, and has a mixture of Strength and Faith Attribute requirements.

If you primarily focus on increasing your character’s Strength and using weapons in this category, we recommend the Axe of Godrick. Alternatively, if you’re also leveling Faith alongside your other skills, the Grafted Dragon weapon is handy and has a mixture of Physical and Fire damage that it inflicts against enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can make this decision when you go to the Roundtable Hold and speak with the Finger Reader. She will teach one of these after defeating Godrick. You can only pick one of them, and the other goes away.