Should you choose Carian Regal Scepter or Rennala’s Full Moon spell in Elden Ring?

When you’ve defeated one of the larger bosses in Elden Ring, you have the chance to obtain a weapon they were using against you. After defeating Rennala, the Full Moon Queen, you can choose to turn in her Remembrance for the Carian Regal Scepter or Rennala’s Full Moon spell. In this guide, we’ll discuss if you should select the Carian Regal Scepter or Rennela’s Full Moon Spell.

These two are closely associated with one another, making the decision difficult. The Carian Regal Scepter is a Glintstone Staff that partially scales with Strength and Dexterity but primarily relies on Intelligence. Therefore, you will need to have at least 8 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 60 Intelligence to wield this weapon. A passive effect of this weapon is that it boosts full moon sorcery.

On the other hand, you have the spell Rennala’s Full Moon. With it, you’ll summon a moon against your enemies and crash it down on them, causing a large amount of damage.

Of the two, we recommend grabbing the Carian Regal Scepter first and then going for Rennala’s Full Moon after you’ve had the chance to duplicate the Remembrance through the Walking Masouleums. The Carian Regal Scepter is a better start because it doesn’t require as much Intelligence, and you can use it alongside your primary weapon. The Full Moon spell is powerful, but it’s a better spell to learn later on in the game.