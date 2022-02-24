There are multiple dungeons for you to explore in Elden Ring. Many of these dungeons are hidden away and waiting for you to explore, so long as you’re willing to invest the time into searching them and thoroughly rummaging through an area. The Fringefolk’s Grave dungeon is one of the many locations you’ll want to explore, and you can do it immediately at the start of the game. Although challenging, should you do the Fringefolk’s Grave dungeon early in Elden Ring?

Because of the severity of the dungeon’s difficulty, we highly recommend against jumping into the Fringefolk’s Grave early. While the dungeon is available at the beginning of the game, it’s incredibly challenging right at the starting area. Therefore, you don’t want to go here while you’re playing the early hours of the game. Instead, you’ll want to return here after you’ve played a lot of Elden Ring, and we mean you’ve placed multiple hours on a playthrough. We felt comfortable tackling this dungeon after playing for 40 to 60 hours on our playthrough, and it was still tough to deal with.

With the Fringefolk’s Grave dungeon being right there at the start, it almost feels like cruelty for anyone who finds it and uses a Stonesword Key on it. However, regardless of the challenge of the dungeon, doing it early on in your Elden Ring playthrough will only prove frustrating.