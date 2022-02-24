Should you fight the Tree Sentinel early in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring will swiftly test players’ mettle by throwing them into a fight with an enemy called the Tree Sentinel. This is essentially the first boss in the game, and players will need to overcome him, or run.

While it is tempting to try and test your mettle against the Tree Sentinel early, you don’t need to. The Tree Sentinel will patrol an area between the spot where players arrive in Limgrave, and the Church of Elleh, the first safe haven they will find in the game.

It is possible to just sneak around the Tree Sentinel each time you are near, and you do not need to fight him early. The Tree Sentinel is tough, and he hits like a tank, so taking him on when you are new to the game might not be the best idea. Skilled players can certainly beat him, but the rewards may not be worth it.

Kill the Tree Sentinel will yield the Golden Halberd, a strength-based weapon that players will struggle to even use in the early game, so it may just make more sense to come back later if you need it.