Garreth Weasley is one of the many characters you can encounter in Hogwarts Legacy. He’s a bit of a troublemaker and is typically up to no good. Although he’s a troublemaker, he’s mostly doing it to have a good time. During potion class, Garreth will ask your character if you can help him out, and wants you to get a Fwooper Feather for him from Professor Sharp’s closet. Should you get Garreth Weasley, the Fwooper Feather in Hogwarts Legacy?

What happens if you get the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are two outcomes for this choice. You can go out of your way to complete this side project for Garreth, or you can ignore him and proceed inside Professor Sharp’s supply closet without aiding your friend. Regardless if you tell Garreth that you won’t do it or you will, the Fwooper Feather will be available in the closet, and you can choose to pick it up.

If you grab the feather and give it to Garreth before returning to Professor Sharp, there will be a minor explosion in the Potions class. Professor Sharp will predict that Garreth did not do this alone and deduces that your character was the one who aided him in completing his dangerous potion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you choose not to grab the final ingredient for Garreth, the explosion will still happen in class. However, Professor Sharp will not call out your character and will commend your character for not listening to Garreth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The opportunity was a good chance for your character to build a better relationship with Garreth, but if they’d instead not be associated with Garreth with the other teachers, avoiding him during this encounter might be a good idea.