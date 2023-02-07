As you progress through Hogwarts Legacy, you will find various students that require your help. These side quests are a great way to gather money and obtain new gear. Early on in the game, Duncan will require your aid. He is tired of people thinking that he is afraid of everything so he would like for you to track down the entrance to the Hidden Herbology Corridor and retrieve an item for him. This guide will show you how to complete Venomous Valor in Hogwarts Legacy.

Venomous Valor walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Though this is an early quest in the game, you will need to progress far enough to learn the Incendio spell before you can start it. Before starting this quest, you can also complete the Like a Moth to a Frame and Cache in the Castle side quests. Once you have learned the spell, you can locate Duncan on the bottom floor of the Astronomy Wing near the door leading to the courtyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Duncan, you will be tasked with finding the hidden entrance to the old Herbology Corridor. Follow the markers to the Bell Tower Wing of the school and locate the dried vines that are blocking the path to the old Herbology Corridor. Use the Incendio spell to burn the vines away and gain access to the part of the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, progress forward and you will come across thick bunches of Devil’s Snare vines. Use the Lumos spell to repel the vines and continue forward without getting hurt. After jumping the beam, you will be able to spot a doorway on the right. You can follow that path to reach a chest. Make sure to use Incendio on the torches to light them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After nabbing the contents of the chest, progress forward while holding the Lumos spell to keep the vines away. You will find an open area with a doorway on the left and a chest to the right. You can use Incendio on the torches surrounding the chest to keep the vines away and allow yourself to access the area. Go through the doorway to continue further into the Herbology Corridor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Further, into the corridor, you will find a Venomous Tentacula and be tasked with collecting one of its leaves. Despite its very large and dangerous appearance, you can just walk up and interact with the plant to obtain a leaf.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the ladder to the right of the Venous Tentacula to leave the Herbology Corridor and enter the greenhouses. From here, you can make your way back to Duncan to complete the quest. Make sure to grab the legendary chest in the back of the greenhouse before leaving.