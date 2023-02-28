Should you get the Character Boost in Destiny 2?

When you jump into Destiny 2 for the first time, there will be an option on the right side of your character displaying a choice to unlock a Character Boost. This option is available to all players under light level for the current expansion and needs a little assistance. The selection to purchase this option may vary for each player, though. Here’s what you need to know about whether you should get the Character Boost in Destiny 2.

What’s the benefit of getting a Character Boost in Destiny 2?

The option for a Character Boost might help people looking to do end-game content immediately. However, if you’re more interested in playing Destiny 2 and working through the current requirements, we’d recommend avoiding it. Purchasing the Character Boost might help you for a short time, but eventually, the gear and items you find for completing the current content should make your character powerful enough to reach the current Soft Cap, which means only Pinnacle engrams will benefit your character’s progression.

All players can purchase the Character Boost when a new expansion arrives in Destiny, such as the Lightfall campaign. However, working through the campaign should make it easier for players to reach a suitable Power level to work through current content.

If you are actively working through any present season in Destiny 2, we’d recommend veering away from the Character Boost. This might be a good choice if you don’t want to run through the game again with your characters, but you can always transfer your main character’s gear to your secondary characters, making it easier for them to handle any difficult content you want to go through. Switching items between characters is common in Destiny 2, and how many players get to the higher levels on their account.