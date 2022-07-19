Should you get the upgraded event card for Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes?

The Solstice of Heroes event returns to Destiny 2, and there will be an event card available to every player to redeem multiple rewards throughout the event. These rewards will be available for the event, but you also have the choice to upgrade the event card to earn even more rewards. The upgrade immediately provides you with several exclusive rewards and earns more as you participate in the event. In this guide, you need to know if you should get the upgraded event card for Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes.

Is the upgraded event card worth it?

The upgraded event card will cost 1,000 Silver. This is the same amount you’d use to buy a Season Pass for Destiny 2. Leading up to the event card, Bungie has shared a quick look at two of the upcoming rewards featured on the card. One was a Hot Dog Eating Champ emote, and the other was a Sunny Exotic Ghost Shell for a ghost that wants some protection from the sun.

Bungie has noted these rewards will be available throughout the event, and the ones appearing for the event have the chance to appear in the Eververse store in the future. For anyone who would rather have them now, likely at a lower price, it’s a good time to grab them, especially to earn more rewards for participating in the Solstice of Heroes.

We believe it will be a practical choice to purchase the upgraded event card for Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes event, especially if you can make the most out of it. You will need to do this by working through the event card, grabbing multiple quests, and rocking through the many activities with your friends or yourself. The upgraded event card is not required, so do not feel pressured to purchase it if you’d instead participate in the free version.