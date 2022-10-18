The Festival of the Lost event has arrived to Destiny 2. It’s time to celebrate those who have passed on from this world, and you can do this by looting Candy from Haunted Lost Sectors and taking out Headless Ones as they appear before you, attempting to stop your progress. The new focus for this event is the arrival of the Festival of the Lost event card, and there is an upgraded version. Should you get the upgraded Festival of the Lost event card in Destiny 2?

Is the upgraded Festival of the Lost event card worth it in Destiny 2?

It is important to note the upgraded version of the Festival of the Lost event card is not required to participate in the event. All players receive the standard version of the event card, but the upgraded version is an optional choice for players who want to earn additional cosmetics and rewards while working through the event.

The upgraded event card comes with multiple cosmetics, all centered around the event’s central theme. The Festival of the Lost is all about Halloween and celebrating the ones that Guardians have lost over the years. If you’re a big fan of Halloween and anything spooky-related, this would be a suitable event card for you to double down. For many, it might seem that this item is a steep price because the upgraded version costs the same as the seasonal Battle Pass, 1,000 Silver.

Many items featured in the event card are a new Ghost shell, several emotes featuring apples, and a black cat Sparrow.

The upgraded event card is a worthy purchase for those keen to add more cosmetics to their Destiny 2 collection. However, this is a limited-time event. The Festival of the Lost will go away on November 2, so if you’re not planning to attend the entire event, or you feel like you might falter out of it before earning all the rewards, you might not want to spend the Silver on this upgrade and miss out on things you could have earned.