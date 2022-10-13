All materials that will be unavailable after Destiny 2 Season 19

A handful of changes will happen in Destiny 2 when Season 19 arrives. Multiple materials you could obtain by exploring one of the planets in the game will become unavailable. You won’t be able to receive them for completing public events or when you unlock chests on the planet. These will be removed from the game, freeing up inventory space for your Guardian. We will cover all materials that will be unavailable starting in Destiny 2 Season 19.

Every material going away in Destiny 2 Season 19

Six materials will be disappearing from Destiny 2. They will go away in Season 19, which gives you plenty of time to empty them from your inventory and start turning them into Rahool, whom you can find in The Tower.

Related: Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 start and end dates

These are the materials that will be going away in Season 19.

Baryon Boughs

Dusklight Shards

Glacial Starwort

Helium Filaments

Microphasic Datalattice

Spinmetal Leaves

Before Season 19 and after, you can exchange them with Rahool for 5,000 Glimmer for a stack of 20 destination materials. However, if you have less than 20, you can receive 250 Glimmer for everyone you offer to Rahool. This will be the case for every destination material moving forward in Destiny 2, so if you still have any sitting in your inventory, Rahool will gladly accept them, and Rahool will begin accepting Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Herealways Pieces for Glimmer.

The reason for this change made by Bungie is that the studio wants to give players more to do while visiting planets in the game. With these destination materials going away, there is a gap in how players earn Glimmer. To make up for it, the team will be giving public events, specifically the Heroic Ones, a significant boost in Glimmer rewards, making them far more worthwhile for you to accept and complete. This will be one of the better ways to earn Glimmer in Destiny 2 in Season 19 and moving forward.