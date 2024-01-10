Should You Let Abdirak Torture You in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’ll encounter many peculiar folks during your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey. One of them is Abdirak, a Loviatar worshipper who just wants to have some fun with you, but his version of fun might not be what you expect.

Shar‘s presence looms over you from the very beginning of the game. However, it never sunk in that a worse deity could be lurking nearby until I met Abdirak at the Goblin Camp in BG3. Instead of darkness, Loviatar worshippers are associated with the domain of death and adore all things agony. If you know a bit about Abdirak’s background, then it should come as no surprise that he would just find it dandy if you were willing to let him torture you in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should Abdirak Torture You in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t mind letting Abdirak torture you in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll get a permanent bonus called Loviatar’s Love.

Loviatar’s Love triggers whenever you have 30% hit points or less. It gives you a +2 bonus on Attack Rolls and Wisdom Saving Throws for three turns.

To get the Loviatar’s Love buff in BG3, let Abdirak hit you three times and pass each intimidation or performance roll. Alternatively, you must fail the Constitution roll without going below 40% hit points.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Let Astarion Bite Araj’Oblodra in BG3

You can read “On Receiving Her Grace” from the nearby table to unlock the dialogue “I saw your book. Let me try those techniques.” This gives you the upper hand in this interaction with Abdirak in BG3. You can pick mace, knife, or axe for Abdirak and alter the damage: Bludgeoning, Piercing, or Slashing. Based on your stats, pick whichever type of damage would do less damage to you. For instance, you can choose the axe and pair it with Blade Ward or the Amulet of the Unworthy for Slashing resistance to reduce incoming damage.

All in all, I’d say letting Abdirak hit you in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not so bad. A quick lashing is not terrible to go through in exchange for a permanent buff in all of Baldur’s Gate 3, especially if it adheres to your play style. Loviatar’s Love works wonders on tank-style characters like Lae’zel or Karlach. Still, I can’t promise they won’t get mad at you for throwing them to Abdirak’s torture in BG3.