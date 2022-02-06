Should you sell all valuables in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Valuables in Dying Light 2 Stay Human are miscellaneous items that you can view in the Backpack section of your Inventory tab. They range from basic foodstuffs like rice and flour, to rarities like antibiotics and military rations. Most of these items seem like they could be used directly or else form part of crafting recipes, but no. Valuables in Dying Light 2 Stay Human are only good for one thing: selling for cash. That’s why underneath your Valuables on your Inventory screen, the game provides an estimate as to how much all your valuables are worth.

When you visit a Vendor, marked by a coin bag icon on your HUD, your Valuables will be listed under Goods, and Labelled “Miscellaneous” instead of “Valuables”, but they’re the same thing. You can sell them individually if you want, but every Vendor screen has a button prompt marked “Sell all valuables”, so you might as well hold that button down to sell all of your valuables at once. Valuables are usually worth quite a lot of cash, so it’s worth looting every location you visit as thoroughly as possible. Always remember to use your Survivor Sense to locate valuables (as well as other items), and pick every crate, box, cupboard, and dead body clean.