Should you trust Veronika Ryan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

The first part of the imaginatively titled Veronika story quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human has you searching all over Villedor for a Dr. Veronika Ryan. First you search for her in The Bazaar — she’s not there. Then you go poking around the Courtesan Row Street hideout — she’s not there either, but you will meet Vincenzo and speak to Veronika on the radio. Next you’ll go looking for her in a little room underneath the dam outside the city to the west, and — third time’s a charm — this time you find her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Veronika asks you what you want from the GRE database, and why you’re risking so much. You then have a choice. Do you Trust Veronika and tell her about Mia? Or do you not trust her, and not tell her everything?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Well, although it feels like this choice could be dramatic and pivotal — as is often the case when you decide whether or not you can trust an NPC in Dying Light 2 — in this instance, your choice doesn’t make much difference. You’ll get different dialogue immediately afterwards, but other than that, no differences to the story, or quests or objectives, or to any rewards that you do or don’t get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you trust Veronika and tell her about Mia, you’ll do just that. Veronika will ask you a few questions in order to prompt you to continue with your exposition, and she’ll tell you that she didn’t know anything about any experiments on children at the GRE. If you don’t trust her and don’t tell her everything, you’ll instead tell her that you’re looking for information about Waltz. Veronika will also tell you that she didn’t know anything about GRE experiments on kids with this choice. Although, it doesn’t make much difference what choice you make here, we’d say that you should trust Veronika in Dying Light 2. Nobody you meet in Villedor is a saint, of course, but Veronika is basically on your side.