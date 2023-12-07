Sims 4 For Rent Mold Guide: Mold Types, Mold Lot Challenge, And Death by Mold

In the Sims 4 For Rent trailer, it was impossible to miss the new Death by Mold feature. Simmers will be curious to know how else the new mold lot challenge impacts gameplay.

Finding creative ways to kill off your Sims has been a staple of the Sims franchise from the very beginning. From classics like kitchen fires and deleting the pool ladder to more inventive options like Death by Flies or Murphy Bed, the Sims team has given us a plethora of interesting ways to get rid of pesky Sims. In Sims 4 For Rent, we’re getting a new mold lot challenge that comes with the potential for death by mold. Let’s take a look at how mold works in For Rent and how you can achieve (or avoid) death by mold.

How Do You Get Mold in Sims 4 For Rent?

If your Sim rents or manages a lot with the Mold lot challenge, you’ll run across mold sooner or later. This lot challenge creates the potential for randomly spawning puddles, which will eventually create mold if you don’t mop them up.

Dirty plumbing and plumbing leaks can also lead to mold, as will any sort of plumbing leak. We all know how often sinks like to break, so it’s really only a matter of time before you’re faced with mold. There are two different types of mold that can sprout in your Sims’ home, and only one of them has the most dire of consequences.

Allergenic Mold in the Sims 4 For Rent

The less harmful type of mold is allergenic mold. When this pops up, you’ll notice a lighter green pile of mold on the floor but won’t get any sort of notification. In my experience, this mold often spawns while a puddle is still wet but doesn’t go away when the puddle dries up.

If left to linger, having this mold type in your home will result in a Sporeosis moodlet. This moodlet causes your Sim to feel dazed.

However, allergenic mold does not seem to lead to death by mold on its own. In fact, your Sim can choose the “scrub off spores” option in the shower to get rid of the Sporeosis moodlet, though you’ll need to clean up all nearby mold piles before you can do so.

In terms of cleaning up allergenic mold, you have three options: set it on fire, set off a mold-clearing bomb, or scrub it away. Using fire may seem fun, but it’s almost definitely going to result in a massive fire and damage to your rental property. The mold bomb is expensive, so it’s not the most economical choice. Scrubbing it away is probably the safest bet, though it may not always clear up the mold in the long term if you don’t resolve the issue that caused it in the first place.

Black Mold in the Sims 4 For Rent

If you’re trying to see the new death by mold for yourself, black mold is the key. This more sinister mold type has a darker color, and you’ll get an immediate notification when black mold spawns on your property. For me, this happened when my toilet broke and started spewing water everywhere.

Black mold can be cleaned in the same three ways as allergenic mold: cleaning it up, setting it on fire (results may vary), or setting off a mold bomb. If you leave the mold untouched, it will start to grow some truly horrifying acid-green spores.

If your Sim spends too much time around black mold, they’ll develop the Mild Moldinitis moodlet. This moodlet makes them uncomfortable and will eventually lead to death by mold. The next stage is Severe Moldinitis, which comes with a dazed moodlet, followed by Deadly Moldinitis. How long each stage lasts depends on how much time your Sim spends near the mold. Going to another room will slow down the progression, while staying near the mold will speed it up.

Death by Mold in the Sims 4 For Rent

Once your Sim has Deadly Molidinitis, death by mold is imminent if you do nothing to clean up the mold. They will become covered in mold and start leaving tracks of water and mold behind them as they walk around the apartment.

If left unchecked, your Sim will erupt into spores in roughly 10-12 hours and meet the Grim Reaper. This is a pretty gross death as far as they go, as your Sim and their living space get dirtier and dirtier until they finally burst with acid-green spores. They may also vomit up mold while they are sick with Deadly Moldinitis.

Can A Sim Be Saved Once They Get Moldinitis?

The short answer is yes, you can bring a Sim with moldinitis back from the brink of death by mold. I was able to reverse my Sims’ Mild Moldinitis and Severe Moldinitis by cleaning up the mold, and then having them scrub the spores off. Once they cleaned up the mold, their Severe Moldinitis reverted back to Mild Moldinitis, so your Sim will recover eventually either way. Scrubbing off just speeds up the process.

Once Moldinitis reaches the Deadly stage, can your Sim be saved? The moodlet description asks this very question, so I decided to find out. In short, the answer is yes, you can save a Sim with Deadly Moldinitis. As soon as my Sim got to this stage, I had them clean up all the mold. Soon after, they reverted to Severe Moldinitis, then Mild. A water shutdown went into effect around that time, so I wasn’t able to clean off spores, but even so, my Sim made a full recovery.