Snail Race Codes (July 2023)

When it comes to racing, snails would generally be the last place anyone will look towards. However, Snail Race on Roblox has a slightly different take on the racing genre, where you essentially control snails and lead them to the finish line. Additionally, the racing is primarily done by clicking, so you don’t need to master crazy controls.

Although you don’t need aid to get going in the game, there are cosmetics present that make the journey more pleasurable. These can be earned through codes, which generally offer pets when redeemed.

Snail Race Codes (Working)

These are the active codes for the game.

RELEASE – Claim Happy Red Dragon Pet

Claim Happy Red Dragon Pet YT1234 – Claim uTube Alien Pet

uTube Alien Pet YTCA1234 – Claim uTube Drake Pet

Claim uTube Drake Pet bluetubealien – Claim BlueTubeAlien Pet

Claim BlueTubeAlien Pet codehydra – Claim CodeHydra Pet

Claim CodeHydra Pet NEWSKIN4 – Claim Mango Snail

Claim Mango Snail NEWCODE456 – Claim uTube Aliens Pet

Claim uTube Aliens Pet Y125911 – Claim uTube Dragons Pet

Snail Race Codes (Expired)

As of now, there are no inactive codes for the game.

If you love Roblox Games, we also have code pages for similar Roblox experiences, such as Dysfunctional Diner, Boxing Friends Simulator, and Dead by Roblox.

How to redeem Snail Race Codes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.