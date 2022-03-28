Snow Witch Sorceries in Elden Ring — what they are and where to find them

If there’s one thing that Elden Ring brings to the Dark Souls formula other than an open world it’s an increased emphasis on sorceries and spell casting. From shooting crystals to dredging up molten magma to witchy ice spells there’s really no wizard archetype that Elden Ring players can’t pursue, which brings us to the Snow Witch Sorceries.

Acting as the flip side to the magma sorceries which all scale off of Faith, the Snow Witch Sorceries all scale off of Intelligence and cause freeze damage. Wearing the Snow Witch Hat will also increase the effectiveness of Snow Witch Sorceries. Here are all of the spells you can use in the family:

Adula’s Moonblade: Creates a sweeping slash that’s chased with a freeze damage projectile. Potential Adula’s Moonblade casters will have to first have 32 Intelligence in order to use the sorcery, and also kill the Glintstone Dragon at the Cathedral of Manus Celes.

Freezing Mist: Cast an icy mist that kills enemies as fast as the cold moves. Requiring 21 Intelligence, potential Freezing Mist casters will have to complete Seluvis’s quest line which will allow you to purchase the sorcery from Seluvis themselves.

Frozen Armament: Imbues your right-handed weapon with frosty power to cause frost damage. Aside from having 15 Intelligence, players will also have to chase after the Teardrop Scarab behind Caria Manor to get the Frozen Armament Sorcery which is available only after defeating the Royal Knight Loretta.

Glinstone Icecrag: Fires an ice glintstone shard that deals frost damage, requires 15 Intelligence to cast, and can be bought off of Seluvis.