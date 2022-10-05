Sonic Frontiers PC system requirements — minimum and recommended specifications

The next Sonic the Hedgehog game is quickly approaching, and Frontiers will be playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. If it’s the PC version you’re after, then you’re going to want to know if your machine can run the game. Fortunately, the minimum and recommended PC spec lists are live now, and none of the hardware is particularly taxing. See the full lists below.

Sonic Frontiers PC System Requirements

Minimum PC Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10

30 GB available space Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

Recommended PC Specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10

30 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

Sonic Frontiers Release Date & Preorders

As mentioned before, Sonic Frontiers is coming to those assorted platforms soon: the Sonic Frontiers release date is Tuesday, November 8. Preorders are open now, and you can grab either the Standard or Digital Deluxe edition. There isn’t any higher-tier edition for collectors to go after, but all preorders include a set of skill points, Red Seeds of Power, and Blue Seeds of Defense for use in-game.

Sonic Frontiers will also receive post-launch content. Fans will be able to score Sonic Adventure 2’s SOAP shoes — but only for a limited time.