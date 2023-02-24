Sons of the Forest beginner’s guide tips and tricks – How to survive your first week

Soon after starting the Sons of the Forest, you’ll find yourself on a beach with few materials to sustain yourself. Quickly after, you’ll find that your thirst, hunger, and rest are all quickly decreasing. Managing these three attributes are vital to staying alive in Sons of the Forest, and while they’ll become easier to manage later in the title, solving these needs are essential to surviving the first week. Here’s our guide to make the start of your stay in Sons of the Forest a far easier task.

How to get water in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Food and water are tied in terms of need when you first start, but it’s a relatively easy task. You can drink any water by standing within it with nothing equipped (press ‘G’ to unequip anything), then you’ll receive an on-screen prompt to press ‘E’ to drink. It goes without saying, but don’t drink the ocean water or water from murky puddles — the safest water to drink comes from a stream, slightly inland from where you’ll wash up with the various supplies. Move up stream, take two drinks, and your thirst should be sated for the day.

How to cook and eat food in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second task is food, and it will be a long-term task throughout your time in Sons of the Forest. Berries are not a sustainable foodstuff — they offer too little nutrition to rely on it beyond the first day. Build a spear with two sticks, one tape, and your knife, and stab seagulls, squirrels, and rabbits that you see loitering about. The bow and arrows aren’t found until you can explore a bit. You’ll then need to cook it: hold ‘E’ next to a lit campfire to toss the item in the campfire, and watch it closely — if it cooks too long, it will be inedible. Hold ‘E’ while looking at the food in the campfire to immediately eat it.

You’ll need two of these cooked meats per day to fulfill your hunger. Once you’ve eaten for the day, build a Drying Rack with 13 sticks and place the rest of the meat there. Meat takes roughly a full day to cure, but will spoil far slower than cooked meat — this cured meat will turn into rations, allowing you to explore farther into the island without worrying about hunger.

How to Rest in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might notice that your Rest doesn’t always decrease at the same speed. Your rest is dependent on how full your thirst and hunger bars are: fuller need bars means your need for Rest will decrease far slower. Once you’ve solved the water and hunger problems reliably, you’ll want to open your Survival Guide (‘B’) and then hold ‘X’ to switch to advanced crafting — a small lodge can easily be completed within a day if you’re using Kelvin to assist in resource gathering. To start, however, building a quick lean-to with two sticks and the tarp is your best bet to make sure you keep your Rest topped off.

How to heal in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the beginning stages of Sons of the Forest, your best bet on healing is to find Medicine in various caches. Some boxes that have washed ashore with the wreckage are guaranteed to have Medicine, and you can find more at various Tribal Camps that dot the map. Consuming a Medicine will begin a health regeneration — getting hit during this regeneration will completely cancel the effect. It is, however, a reliable means of regaining full health if you’re been knocked out recently.