Sons of the Forest full achievements and trophies list

Sons of the Forest will make gamers go through some tough challenges during their playthrough. Battling cannibals and mutants is already a tough job, however, the game wants you to complete some random tasks to get all of the achievements. Just completing the main quest won’t be enough to get every trophy in Sons of the Forest. So, here is a full list of achievements and trophies for Sons of the Forest that will help accomplish the impossible.

All trophies and achievements for Sons of the Forest

There are 28 achievements that you can get in Sons of the Forest and most of them will involve you either going through the main quest or doing extreme chores. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies that you can complete in Sons of the Forest, in alphabetical order: